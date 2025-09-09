Strategy Buys $217 Million More In Bitcoin After S&P 500 Snub

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:14

In brief

  • Strategy has purchased 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at $111,196 per coin, following Friday’s S&P 500 rejection.
  • The company now holds 638,460 BTC worth $71.5 billion, achieving “BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025” for shareholders.
  • Japan’s Metaplanet also bought 136 BTC for $15.2 million Monday, continuing the global corporate buying trend.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced Monday it acquired 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196 per Bitcoin, days after being passed over for S&P 500 inclusion.

The Virginia-based company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, now holds a massive 638,460 BTC worth approximately $71.5 billion at current prices, maintaining its spot as the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holder.

The purchase came just days after Strategy was snubbed from the S&P 500 index despite strong results in Q2, while Robinhood took the spot, with its stock jumping 7% as Strategy fell nearly 3% in after-hours trading on Friday.

QCP Capital noted in its latest report that Bitcoin’s ability to maintain levels above $110,000 “despite Strategy’s exclusion from the S&P500” demonstrates “resilience.”

Bitcoin is trading around $112,000, gaining 0.9% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Strategy’s latest purchase has delivered a “BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025” for shareholders,  according to its Form 8-K filing.

The company funded Monday’s purchase through its at-the-market offering programs, selling 591,606 common shares for $200.5 million in net proceeds alongside preferred stock sales totaling $16.9 million during the September 2-7 period.

The move follows similar acquisitions by other major corporate Bitcoin holders with Japan’s Metaplanet Inc. announcing Monday it purchased 136 BTC for $15.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC.

Meanwhile, El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law by purchasing 21 BTC on Sunday, continuing its daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

“Bitcoin treasury companies have now accumulated over a million BTC and as they continue to buy and grow, it will provide a very strong buying base for the asset,” Pranav Agarwal, independent director at Jetking Infotrain India—the country’s first listed Bitcoin treasury company, previously told Decrypt.

Strategy’s stock (MSTR) closed today at $335.87 (+2.53%) and is trading lower in pre-market at around $329.20, according to Google Finance.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338437/strategy-buys-217-million-more-in-bitcoin-after-sp-500-snub

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

Victims of the crypto scam were lured through messages and dating apps, then tricked into fake crypto investments.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.007--%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:40
Partager
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.591+0.31%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01507+2.30%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the Trump administration of using stablecoins and gold to devalue its $37 trillion in outstanding debt. An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US is strategically using crypto and gold to devalue its debt to “urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.”“The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing on Monday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by RussiaDirect. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud,’” Kobyakov said. Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.591+0.31%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000486+3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1012-0.41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Solana gains 5% as Forward Industries reveals $1.6 billion SOL treasury plan

Spot gold stands above $3,650