Strategy Buys 525 More Bitcoin at $114K Each, Strengthens Massive Crypto Holdings

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 07:00
Strategy buys 525 Bitcoin at $114K each, boosting crypto holdings to 638,985 BTC, reinforcing commitment with $26B unrealized gains in 2025.

Strategy, a company known for its bold Bitcoin investments, has added another 525 BTC to its growing portfolio. The period of time spent making the purchase was from September 8 to 14, applying an aggregation factor, and about $60.2 million was paid for the Bitcoin in an average of $114,562 per Bitcoin. This is a move from Strategy that underlines its continued commitment to Bitcoin, regardless of the price fluctuations.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Strategy Pays Off With $26B Unrealized Gain

As of September 14, 2025, the amount of BTC held in Strategy now stands at a whopping 638,985. These coins cost the company a total of $47.23 billion USD and came at an average cost to the company of $73,913 USD per Bitcoin. The current value of Strategy’s Bitcoin stash is now around $73.49 billion, thanks to the recent rise in price of the old currency.

This latest purchase is in line with the company’s history of consistently making purchases. Regardless of the market’s ups and downs, Strategy is in the business of buying Bitcoin during various price cycles. The company has shown no signs of slowing down, and is pushing to solidify its, through its corporate holdings as one of the largest in the world in terms of bitcoins.

Related Reading: Wall Street Underestimates Bitcoin’s Capital Value, Saylor Says | Live Bitcoin News

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, Strategy, and well-known Bitcoin supporter, again expressed his sentiment for the asset. He wrote in a recent post in X (formerly Twitter), “Bitcoin deserves credit.” In addition, breaking with this week, he revealed that Strategy’s Bitcoin investments have brought a 25.9% return in the year-to-date of 2025.

Strategy’s financial support is very strong. After the latest purchase, the company still holds over \$20 billion from STRK preferred shares and more than 16.1 billion from MSTR share issuance. These substantial holdings reflect the company’s continued investment and strong position in the market. However, in the future, it will depend upon the movement of Bitcoin price as well as the performance of Strategy’s stocks.

Strategy Remains Key Player in Global Bitcoin Holdings

Following the acquisition, the stock on STRK was trading at $95.65 and STRD at $82.19. STRK is often perceived to be the more stable choice with bigger yields and STRD brings the pressure of future dividend payouts. With a dividend due by September 30, Strategy has additional obligations on the financial side.

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor has not only gotten Bitcoins in recent months. He has officially entered the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a personal net worth of $7.37B. Since January 1st of 2025 his wealth has grown by $1 billion which is a 15.8% increase. This aggressive investment in Bitcoin through MicroStrategy, which now controls over 252,000 BTC, drives his growth.

Smaller companies have also continued to enter into the crypto market albeit more slowly. The cutoff for the top 100 corporate Bitcoin holders today is 83BTC. While a few firms make it to cut with it, the increasing price of Bitcoin makes it more and more expensive to enter the market. Still, there are many who see Bitcoin accumulation as the avenue of long-term growth as well as a potential boost to their stocks.

Overall, Strategy’s recent buy of Bitcoin promises to strengthen the strategic position of the company as a major force in the crypto space. With billions of its reserves and sustaining market activity, the firm is still one of the most influential holders of Bitcoin in the world.

