Strategy Buys Bitcoin Without Moving Market Price, Says Executive

Strategy holds over 629,000 Bitcoin valued at approximately $70.85 billion.

The company claims its Bitcoin purchases do not influence the market price.

Strategy uses over-the-counter desks to avoid public market disruption.

Shirish Jajodia confirmed the company buys Bitcoin proportionally to market liquidity.

Bitcoin’s price has shown mixed reactions after Strategy’s major acquisitions.

Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, holds over 629,000 Bitcoin but claims it never pushes the price during purchases. The firm uses a consistent method to protect market stability and structure its buys with precision. Shirish Jajodia, Strategy’s corporate treasurer, confirmed this during a recent podcast interview.

Strategy Structures Its Bitcoin Buys to Preserve Market Balance

Strategy has accumulated Bitcoin since 2020 and now owns $70.85 billion worth of the asset. Despite this scale, Jajodia stated, “We do not move the price of the Bitcoin” when executing buys. He explained the firm purchases proportionally to market liquidity.

This careful approach ensures Strategy does not affect the broader market with large transactions. Instead of public exchanges, Strategy often uses OTC desks to keep transactions private. This helps maintain market integrity while allowing the firm to increase its holdings.

Jajodia emphasized, “We are kind of some proportion of the market liquidity.” As a result, Strategy blends into ongoing market activity. This method prevents major price swings directly tied to the firm’s moves.

Strategy’s Buys Show Mixed Market Impact Despite Size

Historical data shows Strategy’s purchases don’t always move Bitcoin’s price significantly. For example, the company bought 55,000 BTC between Nov. 18–24 for $5.4 billion. Just weeks later, Bitcoin hit a high of $106,000 amid broader market trends.

However, Strategy also acquired 21,021 BTC on July 29 for $2.46 billion. Within four days, Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $113,320. These fluctuations show Strategy’s involvement doesn’t always correlate with price increases.

Traders still watch closely when Saylor references Bitcoin publicly. Often, speculation arises that another large buy is near. Still, Strategy maintains a quiet presence in the market regardless of the outcome.

Strategy Maintains Constant Bitcoin Activity Based on Conditions

Jajodia noted that Strategy adjusts buying speed depending on Bitcoin’s movement. “If it is going down, we can take the opportunity to move faster,” he said. This flexibility supports steady growth in the company’s holdings.

He added, “We’re actually buying Bitcoin around the clock.” Strategy operates continuously, regardless of short-term market conditions. Saylor himself previously stated, “I only buy Bitcoin with money I can’t afford to lose.”

In late 2024, he confirmed the company would keep buying BTC even at peak prices. With this approach, Strategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. Yet it maintains that its actions never disrupt the market.

