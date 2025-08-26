Strategy Buys The Bitcoin Dip: Saylor Unveils New $357 Million Purchase

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/26 12:00
Threshold
T$0.0158-6.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,039.98-2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10099+0.54%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy has just announced a new Bitcoin purchase, suggesting the price dip hasn’t stopped the company from buying more.

Strategy Has Made A Fresh Addition To Its Bitcoin Treasury

As announced by Strategy chairman Michael Saylor in a new post on X, the company has completed a new Bitcoin acquisition involving 3,018 BTC. The firm purchased these coins for $356.9 million or an average price of $115,829 per token.

According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the purchase occurred between August 18th and 24th. This is the same window in which BTC faced a drawdown. Thus, it seems the company wasn’t dissuaded by the bearish price action.

In fact, the firm’s purchase this week was significantly bigger than last week’s buy, which involved an amount of 430 BTC ($51.4 million), or the one from the week before, coming at 155 BTC.

Following the latest acquisition, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have grown to 632,457 BTC. At the current exchange rate, this converts to almost $71.1 billion, which is nearly 53% above the company’s cost basis of $46.5 billion.

The profit-loss balance of the Bitcoin holdings isn’t the only thing the firm is doing well on. As Saylor shared in an X post, Strategy has shown an impressive stock performance as well.

Strategy Bitcoin

“Five years ago, $MSTR adopted the Bitcoin Standard. Since then, we’ve outperformed every asset class and every Magnificent 7 stock,” explains the Strategy chairman. The success of Saylor’s firm started a trend of other companies also adopting a BTC treasury strategy.

An example of this is Japan’s Metaplanet. Led by president Simon Gerovich, the firm has consistently been buying BTC much like Strategy. On Sunday, Gerovich unveiled a fresh purchase of 103 BTC ($11.7 million), which took the company’s reserve to 18,991 BTC (acquired for a total of $1.95 billion).

The treasury strategy wave has now expanded into the altcoins, with SharpLink being a prominent example. The firm’s Ethereum holdings currently sit at 740,760 ETH. Now, news has come out that Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are planning a $1 billion Solana accumulation spree for a SOL treasury.

In some other news, the CryptoQuant Bull Score Index is currently flagging the market as entering a bearish phase, as explained in an X post by Julio Moreno, CryptoQuant’s head of research. The Bull Score Index combines different on-chain metrics to determine what part of the cycle Bitcoin is in right now.

Bitcoin Bull Score Index

As displayed in the above chart, the Bitcoin indicator has gone down recently. “The Bull Score Index is now at 40 and switched to the ‘Getting Bearish’ phase,” notes Moreno.

BTC Price

Bitcoin’s bearish form has continued during the past day as its price has dropped to the $110,900 level.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1277-11.25%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.26-3.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 11:03
Partager
Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

PANews reported on August 26 that Mayne, founder of the cryptocurrency self-operated company Breakout, said that Bitcoin may be about to rebound and may continue to consolidate in the range of 110,000 to 120,000 US dollars, provided that it does not completely return to the previous range. Furthermore, SOL/ETH is currently at an important monthly support level, while ETH/BTC has broken through its highs and ETH/USD is showing signs of a weekly sweep. Based on this, he is inclined to place long orders on SOL/USD price pullbacks, identifying $190 as a key level.
Solana
SOL$189.16-6.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,238.49-1.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04403-6.63%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 12:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

From Chaos to Consensus: Feigenbaum’s Constants in Bitcoin’s Protocol Dynamics

DOGE, Solana, Cardano or MAGACOIN FINANCE — Which Crypto Is the Best Buy for 2025?