Strategy Buys the Dip, Stacks New 4,048 Bitcoin for $449 Million

While many investors and whales are emptying their Bitcoin BTC $111 662 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $47.94 B holdings amid a price dip, business intelligence and software firm Strategy Inc. is buying the dip.

The Michael Saylor-led firm recently acquired 4,048 Bitcoin for $449.3 million. This sums up its total holdings to 636,505 BTC, now worth over $69 billion.

Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 636,505 BTC

On September 2, Strategy submitted an 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the document, it pointed out that it had completed the acquisition of 4,048 Bitcoin between August 26 and September 1, 2025.

Each BTC was bought at an average price of $110,981.

The firm used proceeds from at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock, MSTR, perpetual Strike preferred stock, STRK, perpetual Strife preferred stock, STRF, and perpetual Stride preferred stock, STRD, to achieve the purchase.

It offloaded 1,237,000 MSTR shares for $425.3 million. It still has $16.31 billion remaining for issue and sale under that ATM program.

Then, the firm sold 199,509 STRK shares for approximately $19 million, with $20.39 billion remaining, 237,931 STRF shares for $26.5 million, with $1.8 billion remaining, and 12,973 STRD shares for $1 million, with $4.17 billion remaining.

As a result of the latest purchase, the firm now holds 636,505 BTC. At the current value of $108,826.97 per Bitcoin, this entire holding is worth $69.3 billion.

Each BTC was acquired at an average price of $73,765 per Bitcoin for a total cost of around $47 billion. Saylor, the company’s founder, noted that this includes fees and expenses.

Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio accounts for more than 3% of the flagship cryptocurrency’s total 21 million supply.

Also, it suggests that the company holds around $23 billion of paper gains. In the long run, the company is aiming to hold 7% of the total BTC supply.

Strategy Remains Committed to Its Bitcoin Accumulation Playbook

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor has hinted at the possibility of another Bitcoin acquisition. He shared an update on the company’s BTC acquisition tracker on Sunday, stating, “Bitcoin is still on sale.”

Generally, there has been a decline in the frequency of Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases, unlike in the past.

The reason for this slowdown is not known, but nothing has been said about offloading its current stash. Only last week, Strategy announced that it had bought 3,081 BTC for $357 million.

This initially took its total holdings to 632,457 BTC before it hit its current level. In this case, it paid an average of $115,829 per coin.

Saylor is all for BTC and has constantly defended his company’s aggressive acquisition strategy to prove this commitment. A while ago, he tagged Bitcoin as “digital capital” and called it a “50-year” asset.

