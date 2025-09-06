Strategy confirms Bitcoin purchases are unaffected by new Nasdaq rules

Key Takeaways

Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases remain unaffected by new Nasdaq regulations.

Nasdaq now requires shareholder approval before companies can issue new shares for crypto purchases.

Strategy confirmed today that Nasdaq’s new regulations on digital asset treasury formations will not impact its operations, including ATMs and capital markets activities. This indicates that its Bitcoin accumulation plans remain unaffected.

The stock exchange reportedly introduced requirements mandating companies to obtain shareholder approval before issuing new shares for crypto purchases.

The rules aim to enhance transparency around corporate crypto investment strategies, particularly as more companies add digital assets to their balance sheets.

Companies that fail to comply with these new requirements could face delisting or trading suspensions.

Crypto stocks plummeted following reports of Nasdaq’s heightened scrutiny over stock listings.