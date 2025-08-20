Strategy hits 4-month low as Saylor changes tack on MSTR issuance

Saylor’s Strategy stock price taps its lowest point since April amid controversy over equity guidance changes and a broader downturn among Bitcoin treasury companies.
Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) has dropped to its lowest level in nearly four months amid a broader decline in crypto treasury firms, a Bitcoin dip, and after Saylor indicated the company would lower restrictions on issuing more shares.
The stock price has fallen 8% since Monday, and the plunge also comes alongside an 8.6% decline in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price since hitting a new all-time high of $124,128 last Thursday.
“Strategy today announced an update to its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets strategy,” Saylor said in an X post on Monday, including a chart showing changes to the company’s ability to issue shares below its previous limit.
