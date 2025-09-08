Strategy Inc. (MSTR): Adds 1,955 BTC for $217M, Lifting Holdings to 638,460 BTC

TLDR

Strategy Inc. closed at $335.87 on September 5, marking a 2.53% daily gain.

However, pre-market trading showed pressure, with shares slipping to $329.05. Despite the dip, Strategy pushed forward with another round of aggressive Bitcoin accumulation.

Strategy Acquires 1,955 BTC for $217M

Strategy acquired 1,955 Bitcoin between September 2 and 7, investing approximately $217 million in this latest round. The firm paid an average price of $111,196 per Bitcoin during the accumulation. This marks the eighth consecutive week that Strategy has increased its Bitcoin position.

The acquisition boosted Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 638,460 BTC as of September 7. These were bought at a total cost of $47.17 billion, averaging $73,880 per coin. As Bitcoin trades above Strategy’s average purchase price, the company holds substantial unrealized gains.

The purchase came shortly before Strategy announced its latest equity sale results. The company raised over $217 million through share issuances during the same period. Proceeds were fully allocated to Bitcoin purchases, reinforcing the company’s treasury strategy.

Equity Sales Fund Ongoing Bitcoin Strategy

To fund the purchase, Strategy executed multiple at-the-market equity offerings. The sales included STRF, STRK, and MSTR share programs, raising over $217 million in net proceeds. More than 750,000 shares were sold between September 2 and 7.

The capital raised was swiftly deployed to acquire Bitcoin, continuing Strategy’s structured treasury allocation plan. The ATM programs remain open, providing ample capital flexibility for future purchases. Strategy emphasized that billions in issuance capacity remain available.

This approach shows how Strategy uses capital markets to support its long-term crypto strategy. The company has stated that Bitcoin remains its primary treasury reserve asset. This policy has allowed it to scale holdings in both upward and downward markets.

Year-to-Date Yield Nears 26% Amid Accumulation Push

Strategy has generated a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of nearly 26% as of September 2025. The company reported this figure in its latest SEC filing, following the $217 million acquisition. This yield reflects strong appreciation from its historical cost base.

With the latest purchase, Strategy continues to build on its already dominant position in corporate Bitcoin holdings. Its consistent accumulation suggests a long-term view on digital asset value. Despite short-term volatility, the company maintains its forward momentum.

Strategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor remains central to the firm’s direction. His strategy has helped boost his personal net worth to $7.37 billion. Saylor entered Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index this week, ranked 491st globally.

Background and Broader Market Implications

Strategy began its Bitcoin-focused strategy in 2020. Since then, it has shifted its corporate treasury to digital assets. The company continues to frame Bitcoin as a digital alternative to gold.

Strategy’s steady accumulation signals strong conviction, even as prices rise. Buying above $111,000 per coin reflects confidence in further growth. Some market watchers believe this strategy suggests expectations of new all-time highs.

With Bitcoin scarcity and institutional demand increasing, Strategy’s actions may influence broader sentiment. The company shows no signs of reversing course. Instead, it continues to scale its holdings with aggressive precision and market timing.

