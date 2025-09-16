Strategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings to Over $73 Billion with Latest Purchase

TLDR:

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 638,985 BTC, valued over $73 billion at current prices.

The latest Bitcoin purchase is part of Strategy’s ongoing accumulation strategy since 2020.

Strategy’s Bitcoin reserve strategy has inspired both private companies and state treasuries.

Several U.S. states are holding shares in Strategy as part of their investment in digital assets.

Strategy, the business intelligence company co-founded by Michael Saylor, has significantly increased its Bitcoin holdings to more than $73 billion. This latest purchase adds 525 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing the total to 638,985 BTC.

The acquisition, valued at approximately $60 million, was made at an average price of $114,562 per Bitcoin. This move further solidifies Strategy’s position as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders in the world.

Continued Accumulation of Bitcoin

The recent purchase is part of Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy, which began in August 2020 with a $250 million investment. Over the years, the company has continued to add to its Bitcoin holdings, making several large purchases.

Notably, a $450 million Bitcoin purchase was announced in late August and early September. Strategy’s approach has been centered around building a large Bitcoin reserve, using the cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Since its initial acquisition, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings have become a significant part of its treasury strategy, with Bitcoin now comprising a large portion of the company’s assets. The latest purchase further reinforces the company’s commitment to Bitcoin as a long-term store of value.

Corporate BTC Treasury Strategy Expands

Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy has been a pioneer among companies seeking to build a cryptocurrency treasury. The company’s early adoption of Bitcoin as a corporate asset has inspired other firms to explore similar approaches.

While many companies globally have begun allocating funds into Bitcoin, some have also started exploring other cryptocurrencies like Solana, Ether, and Dogecoin.

In addition to private companies, state treasuries in the U.S. have also begun exploring ways to hold Bitcoin through strategic reserves. Some states have opted to gain exposure to digital assets indirectly through Strategy’s stock (MSTR), due to regulatory restrictions or public pushback against direct cryptocurrency investments.

States such as Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah have reported holding shares in Strategy as part of their investment portfolios in 2024.

