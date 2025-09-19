Strategy Nears 200 Simple Moving Average as BTC Rallies

2025/09/19 14:05
Strategy (MSTR) is approaching its 200 day simple moving average (200SMA), a widely followed technical indicator that smooths out price action by calculating the average closing price over the past 200 trading days. Traders often view it as a key marker for long-term trend direction.

MSTR is currently trading just over $350, slightly below the 200SMA at $355. The stock has been under this level since Aug. 25, with the only other period of weakness this year coming in April during the so-called Trump tariff tantrum. On Thursday, shares jumped 6%, rebounding from a support line last tested in September 2024 and April 2025.

The rally coincides with strength in bitcoin, which is nearing $118,000, almost a one-month high. Bitcoin is up more than 8% in September, putting it on pace for its best September since at least 2013. Year-to-date, MSTR has gained 18% compared to bitcoin’s 22% rise.

Elsewhere in the bitcoin treasury space, companies continue to get hit hard. Japan’s Metaplanet (3350) fell 10% on Thursday and is now down nearly 75% from its all-time high.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/18/strategy-up-7-nears-200-day-simple-moving-average-as-bitcoin-rallies

