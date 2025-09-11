Strategy shareholders withdraw crypto accounting lawsuit against board

PANews reported on September 11th, according to Bloomberg Law , that shareholders of Strategy Inc. have voluntarily withdrawn a derivative lawsuit against the company's current and former directors and executives, alleging that management allowed a company calling itself "Bitcoin Vault" to understate the impact of a change in cryptocurrency accounting standards. Judge Anthony J. Trenga of the Eastern District of the United States has signed a joint dismissal agreement between the parties, allowing the lawsuit to be refiled at a later date. Previously, similar charges against Strategy Inc. and its executive chairman and other executives were also dismissed.
