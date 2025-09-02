Strategy Signals More Bitcoin Buys After Legal Case Ends

2025/09/02 20:19
Key Insights:

  • Michael Saylor hinted at more Bitcoin buys, citing “Bitcoin is still on sale.”
  • Strategy added more than 3,000 BTC in its latest disclosed purchase.
  • A shareholder lawsuit against the company was withdrawn with prejudice.

Michael Saylor suggested that Strategy may soon increase its Bitcoin holdings again. The comment came days after the company disclosed another large BTC acquisition and as a shareholder lawsuit was withdrawn.

Strategy’s Latest Bitcoin Accumulation

On August 31, Saylor posted an image from the independent “Saylor Tracker” platform. The chart displayed clusters of orange dots that mapped the company’s Bitcoin purchasing history. Alongside the image, he wrote, “Bitcoin is still on sale.”

This type of post had often preceded official disclosures of fresh purchases. Observers noted that Strategy had filed purchase disclosures every Monday for three consecutive weeks. Market participants said that the trend could continue in September.

Strategy BTC Holdings | Source: Michael Saylor, X

Just one week earlier, Strategy announced the acquisition of 3,081 BTC for about $356 million. The average cost was around $116,000 per coin. That purchase lifted the firm’s total holdings to 632,457 BTC, valued at $68 billion at the time of writing.

Strategy had largely financed these acquisitions through equity sales. In 2025 alone, the company raised $5.6 billion across multiple offerings. That represented about 12% of all new US listings this year.

According to company disclosures, shares of MSTR had consistently outperformed the so-called Magnificent Seven technology stocks on a year-over-year basis.

The accumulation reflected the Strategy’s approach of positioning Bitcoin as its core treasury reserve. Saylor had repeatedly described

Bitcoin is a superior store of value compared to traditional assets such as cash or bonds.

Strategy in Focus amid Bitcoin Bets | Source: Strategy, X

Shareholder Lawsuit Dismissal Supports Stability

The legal environment around the company shifted in late August. A class action lawsuit that had been pending since May was dismissed. Investors had accused Strategy of overstating the benefits of adopting fair-value accounting for digital assets.

Fair-value accounting allows companies to mark digital holdings to current market prices each quarter, rather than to historical cost. This method reflects real-time valuations but can also increase volatility in reported earnings.

Bloomberg reported that the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the case “with prejudice.” That meant the same claims could not be filed again. The outcome removed a legal risk that had weighed on Strategy for several months. Analysts said the decision may also influence other companies considering Bitcoin for their balance sheets.

By resolving the legal dispute while continuing to accumulate Bitcoin, Strategy reinforced its two-pronged approach: leveraging capital markets for funding while building its BTC reserves as a central corporate policy.

Outlook for Bitcoin Price Strategy

Saylor’s hint about additional purchases suggested that Strategy would continue its accumulation cycle. The firm’s pattern of Monday disclosures and the recent pace of buying pointed toward ongoing activity.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price was around $108,000. Over the previous 24 hours, it had fallen by 0.60%. The weekly change was a decline of 3.63%, and the monthly shift showed a loss of 4.86%. The all-time high stood near $124,457.

The combination of new equity financing, cleared legal obstacles, and clear buying signals indicated that Strategy remained committed to its treasury strategy. The firm showed no signs of slowing its approach to converting capital into Bitcoin reserves.

