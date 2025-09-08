Strategy stacks 1,955 Bitcoin for $217 million in week eight of nonstop buys

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin proxy Strategy purchased 1,955 Bitcoin for $217 million in its eighth consecutive week of acquisitions.

The company’s total Bitcoin holdings reached 638,460 BTC, with a year-to-date yield of approximately 26%.

Strategy, previously known as MicroStrategy, bought 1,955 Bitcoin between September 2-7 for approximately $217 million, marking its eighth straight week of crypto asset purchases, the company reported today.

The world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder paid an average of $111,196 per coin during this latest accumulation period, according to an SEC filing. Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 638,460 BTC, acquired for $47 billion at an average price of $73,880 per coin.

The company has generated a BTC Yield of approximately 26% year-to-date.

The recent Bitcoin purchases were financed through Strategy’s at-the-market equity programs, including Series A preferred shares and Class A common stock issuances.

The company raised over $217 million through these offerings during the same period, directing the funds to Bitcoin acquisitions.