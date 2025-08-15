Strategy stock crashing despite Bitcoin price hitting ATH: here’s why

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/15 00:55
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Aethir
ATH$0.03186-1.81%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.10%

Strategy stock continued its downward trend on Thursday despite Bitcoin price reaching a new record high of $124,420. 

Summary
  • MSTR share price has moved into a bear market after falling by 20% from the YTD high.
  • It has dropped even as Bitcoin jumped to a record high today.
  • Technicals show that it is at risk of more downside if it loses key support.

MSTR stock dropped to $ 375.80, down 20% from the year-to-date high of $457 and 30% lower than its highest level in 2024.

Strategy stock has pulled back because of valuation concerns

One potential reason for the recent decline in the MSTR stock price is its valuation. Data shows that the company holds 628,946 coins valued at over $74.78 billion. Its average cost per coin is $73,288, meaning it has realized a 62% gain.

The company has a market capitalization of $107 billion, giving it a NAV multiple of 1.428. This multiple has been falling gradually after peaking at 3.31 in November last year.

Still, the company is overvalued because of the $33 billion gap between its current market capitalization and its Bitcoin holdings. Therefore, the ongoing MSTR stock drop is likely due to investors attempting to close the valuation gap.

The falling premium is also likely because the Bitcoin treasury industry is becoming saturated. There are now over 100 companies trying to boost their stock prices by following the MicroStrategy model.

Strategy stock has also struggled amid an influx of short-sellers betting against it. SeekingAlpha data shows that its short interest has jumped to almost 10%. Jim Chanos, one of the most prominent short-sellers, is among those betting against it and its business model.

Another possible reason MSTR stock has wavered is fears of dilution as the company continues to issue more shares to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Its total outstanding shares have jumped to 261 million from 78 million in 2022.

Strategy argues that this dilution has been worth it as its stock has jumped by over 2,100% from its lowest point in 2022.

On the positive side, Strategy is trading at a bargain compared to analysts’ forecasts. Yahoo Finance data shows that the average analyst estimate is $569, a 55% increase from the current level.

MSTR stock price analysis

Strategy stock

The daily timeframe shows that the Strategy share price has pulled back in the past few weeks. It has dropped to $367, down by 20% from the year-to-date high.

MSTR is approaching the crucial support level at $358, where it has failed to move below since May 28. It has also moved below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Therefore, a drop below that support level will confirm the bearish breakout and point to more downside toward $300. A move above the resistance at $415 will invalidate the bearish outlook.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds