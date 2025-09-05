Strategy’s Potential S&P 500 Entry: Meeting Requirements But Facing Committee Decision

Strategy appears positioned to become the next cryptocurrency-focused company to join the S&P 500 index. The company has met all the financial requirements needed for inclusion in the benchmark index of America’s 500 largest public companies.
Market analyst Jeff Walton projects a 91% probability that Strategy will join the index. The company currently trades several million shares daily and maintains a market capitalization exceeding $92 billion.
Strategy has reported positive GAAP net income of over $5.3 billion across the last four quarters. These financial metrics surpass the eligibility thresholds established by S&P Global for index inclusion.Source: Yahoo Finance
The S&P 500 has specific criteria that companies must meet for consideration. Companies need a market capitalization of at least $22.7 billion and a liquidity ratio of 0.75 or higher.
Trading volume must reach at least 250,000 shares monthly. Companies must also demonstrate positive net income over four consecutive quarters using GAAP standards.
Strategy currently trades on the Nasdaq 100 index. This listing tracks the 100 largest companies by market cap on the technology-focused Nasdaq exchange.
The company serves as the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury holder among publicly traded firms. Strategy maintains 636,505 BTC in its corporate reserves according to BitcoinTreasuries data.
More than 1 million BTC is collectively held by all publicly traded companies combined. This represents growing corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset.
The US Index Committee maintains final authority over S&P 500 additions. The committee consists of 10 voting members with equal voting rights who make decisions by simple majority.
Committee members take a “holistic” view when evaluating potential candidates. Companies can meet all quantitative requirements yet still face rejection based on qualitative concerns.
Bloomberg reports potential challenges for Strategy’s inclusion. The committee may question the sustainability of the company’s crypto treasury business model.
Strategy’s stock shows high volatility with 30-day price swings averaging 96%. This volatility could influence the committee’s decision-making process.
The recent inclusion of Coinbase in the S&P 500 demonstrates growing acceptance of crypto companies. Coinbase became the first major cryptocurrency exchange to join the index.
Strategy was included among 26 candidates for S&P regular rebalancing selected by financial services firm Stephens. This placement suggests institutional recognition of the company’s qualifications.
The S&P Dow Jones Indices committee plans to announce regular rebalancing results on September 5th. Any approved changes will take effect on September 19th for the S&P 500 index composition.
