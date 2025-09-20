The post Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why OGs Are Selling Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Bitcoin rich, fiat poor”  Reducing volatility  According to Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Bitcoin O.G.s are responsible for the recently observed selling pressure.  “Right now, I think that the selling is [done by] crypto OGs that have had a lot of money for a long time,” he said during a recent podcast appearance.  Moreover, the market is absorbing all these coins and building its support level. “Bitcoin rich, fiat poor”  During his podcast appearance, Saylor explained why long-term holders are suddenly selling their holdings.  “You’ve got a lot of people that own a lot of Bitcoin, but they can’t get a loan against it. And because they can’t get a loan against it, the only, you know, at the point that you all of a sudden find yourself Bitcoin rich, but fiat poor, you don’t have a lot of dollars, but you have a lot of Bitcoin, and you can’t borrow against it, then you think, I have to go sell it,” Saylor explained.  You Might Also Like According to Saylor, Bitcoin resembles a Magnificent 7 startup, where all of a sudden all the employees got insanely rich on penny stock options, but they can’t borrow against them, so they have to sell them. However, this does not necessarily mean that they have no confidence in the company.  “It’s just they have kids to go to college. They want to buy a house right they want to live comfortably,” Saylor said.  Reducing volatility  According to Saylor, Bitcoin O.Gs selling as “much as they need” is actually beneficial for BTC since it helps to reduce the volatility of the leading cryptocurrency.  This will ensure that institutions will feel more comfortable when entering BTC. “You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space in size,” Saylor explained.  Source:… The post Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why OGs Are Selling Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Bitcoin rich, fiat poor”  Reducing volatility  According to Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Bitcoin O.G.s are responsible for the recently observed selling pressure.  “Right now, I think that the selling is [done by] crypto OGs that have had a lot of money for a long time,” he said during a recent podcast appearance.  Moreover, the market is absorbing all these coins and building its support level. “Bitcoin rich, fiat poor”  During his podcast appearance, Saylor explained why long-term holders are suddenly selling their holdings.  “You’ve got a lot of people that own a lot of Bitcoin, but they can’t get a loan against it. And because they can’t get a loan against it, the only, you know, at the point that you all of a sudden find yourself Bitcoin rich, but fiat poor, you don’t have a lot of dollars, but you have a lot of Bitcoin, and you can’t borrow against it, then you think, I have to go sell it,” Saylor explained.  You Might Also Like According to Saylor, Bitcoin resembles a Magnificent 7 startup, where all of a sudden all the employees got insanely rich on penny stock options, but they can’t borrow against them, so they have to sell them. However, this does not necessarily mean that they have no confidence in the company.  “It’s just they have kids to go to college. They want to buy a house right they want to live comfortably,” Saylor said.  Reducing volatility  According to Saylor, Bitcoin O.Gs selling as “much as they need” is actually beneficial for BTC since it helps to reduce the volatility of the leading cryptocurrency.  This will ensure that institutions will feel more comfortable when entering BTC. “You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space in size,” Saylor explained.  Source:…

Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why OGs Are Selling Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:02
Gravity
G$0.01102-1.60%
Threshold
T$0.01669-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,911.99-0.32%
GET
GET$0.00767-1.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08655-1.16%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
  • “Bitcoin rich, fiat poor” 
  • Reducing volatility 

According to Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Bitcoin O.G.s are responsible for the recently observed selling pressure. 

“Right now, I think that the selling is [done by] crypto OGs that have had a lot of money for a long time,” he said during a recent podcast appearance. 

Moreover, the market is absorbing all these coins and building its support level.

“Bitcoin rich, fiat poor” 

During his podcast appearance, Saylor explained why long-term holders are suddenly selling their holdings. 

“You’ve got a lot of people that own a lot of Bitcoin, but they can’t get a loan against it. And because they can’t get a loan against it, the only, you know, at the point that you all of a sudden find yourself Bitcoin rich, but fiat poor, you don’t have a lot of dollars, but you have a lot of Bitcoin, and you can’t borrow against it, then you think, I have to go sell it,” Saylor explained. 

You Might Also Like

According to Saylor, Bitcoin resembles a Magnificent 7 startup, where all of a sudden all the employees got insanely rich on penny stock options, but they can’t borrow against them, so they have to sell them.

However, this does not necessarily mean that they have no confidence in the company. 

“It’s just they have kids to go to college. They want to buy a house right they want to live comfortably,” Saylor said. 

Reducing volatility 

According to Saylor, Bitcoin O.Gs selling as “much as they need” is actually beneficial for BTC since it helps to reduce the volatility of the leading cryptocurrency. 

This will ensure that institutions will feel more comfortable when entering BTC.

“You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space in size,” Saylor explained. 

Source: https://u.today/strategys-saylor-explains-why-ogs-are-selling-bitcoin

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1434+0.20%
ArchLoot
AL$0.081-1.09%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Partager
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03964+1.09%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1635-15.24%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Partager
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1643+4.18%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.29%
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October