Stray Kids Debut On Multiple Billboard Charts For The First Time

2025/09/09 08:18
Stray Kids’ Karma earns the group its first-ever placements on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums and Top Streaming Albums charts as the set leads the Billboard 200. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids visit the SiriusXM Studios on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Stray Kids — one of the most successful musical groups of the past several years in America — has charted more No. 1 albums than most acts will muster in decades. The outfit returns to No. 1 on several tallies the musicians have conquered before with new release Karma, which also brings the K-pop favorites to two Billboard lists the troupe has never reached.

Stray Kids Debut on the Vinyl Albums Chart

Karma opens at No. 4 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums list, which looks at the top-selling titles on that one format. The launch marks the group’s first appearance on the list, and the band reaches the top 10 on its first attempt.

A Competitive Week for Vinyl

Karma earns the third-highest debut of the week on the Vinyl Albums chart. Laufey launches A Matter of Time at No. 1, Private Music by Deftones opens at No. 2, and Cherry Bomb from Tyler, The Creator re-enters at No. 3 — a new all-time high, though that hip-hop project is not new to the list. The top 10 this week also includes debuts from Blackpink singer Jennie, Billy Joel, and Royel Otis, among others.

First Appearance on the Top Streaming Albums List

Stray Kids also reach Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums chart for the first time. Karma opens at No. 38 on the ranking.

Karma is one of seven titles that debut this week. Stray Kids land the lowest new entrant, while the top 10 includes a trio of newcomers, including BigXthaPlug’s I Hope You’re Happy (No. 3), Mariah the Scientist’s Heart Sold Separately (No. 8), and Sombr’s I Barely Know Her (No. 9).

Another Trio of No. 1s for Stray Kids

Karma debuts on three other Billboard charts as well, and it shoots straight to No. 1 on all of them. The project becomes the group’s seventh leader on the Billboard 200, World Albums, and Top Album Sales rankings. The set starts with 313,000 equivalent units, 296,000 of them pure purchases.

