Stray Kids Reach Multiple Charts For The First Time With Brand New Album

2025/09/03
Stray Kids appear on the U.K.’s Official Physical Albums and Official Vinyl Albums charts for the first time as new release Karma debuts. In this image released on October 6, 2024, Changbin, Seungmin, I.N, Felix, HAN, Hyunjin, Lee Know and Bang Chan of Stray Kids arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Penske Media via Getty Images

Stray Kids return to the United Kingdom’s charts this week with brand new album Karma, and the set proves to be a strong seller in its opening frame – something the band is accustomed to. The project launches on a half-dozen tallies in the country, and it even carries the K-pop group to two rankings it had never reached before.

Karma Brings Stray Kids to New Charts

For the first time, Stray Kids appear on both the Official Physical Albums and Official Vinyl Albums charts. Karma begins at No. 19 on the physical-only tally and in an even loftier position, at No. 13, on the vinyl ranking. While Stray Kids have ranked as one of the most successful names in K-pop all around the world for years, it took until this frame for the singers to score a vinyl success in the U.K.

A Top 10 for Stray Kids

The band’s only top 10 placement this frame comes on the Official Album Downloads chart, where Karma debuts at No. 5. That launch gives Stray Kids a fifth top 10 on the downloads ranking and marks the fifteenth overall appearance for the musicians. No. 5 also serves as a new peak for the group on the list.

Stray Kids Have Been Hitting the Top 10 for Years

Until now, the highest Stray Kids had climbed on the Official Album Downloads chart was No. 7. Both Rock-Star and Ate peaked in that spot, while Hop reached No. 8. The band first reached the top 10 in 2022, when Maxident made its way to No. 9.

Three More Debuts Across Albums Charts

Beyond the physical, vinyl, and downloads charts, Karma lands on three additional U.K. rankings. On the Official Albums chart, the set opens at No. 22, marking the band’s seventh entry on the main list. Karma also launches at No. 12 on the Official Albums Sales ranking and at No. 33 on the Official Albums Streaming tally.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/02/stray-kids-reach-multiple-charts-for-the-first-time-with-brand-new-album/

