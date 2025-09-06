Stray Kids Score A Career Win As The Band’s New Smash Single Arrives

Stray Kids celebrate with “Ceremony” becoming a top 40 hit in the U.K. and Karma breaking into the albums top 10 on one tally. In this image released on October 6, 2024, Changbin, Seungmin, I.N, Felix, HAN, Hyunjin, Lee Know and Bang Chan of Stray Kids arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

Stray Kids invade the charts in the United Kingdom this week with wins on both the singles and albums lists. The band’s new full-length Karma opens inside the top 10 on one tally, and nearly does the same on several other rosters, while its lead single “Ceremony” manages a lofty start across a mix of sales and streaming-based charts.

“Ceremony” Debuts on Four Charts

“Ceremony” proves to be one of Stray Kids’ better-performing singles in Britain as it launches. The dance-pop cut arrives on four tallies at once, beginning at No. 37 on the Official Singles chart, becoming an instant top 40 smash.

The latest Stray Kids tune also starts at No. 68 on the Official Streaming chart, as the group’s music is connecting with a large audience in the U.K. on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music – though the numbers there don’t match the band’s sales strength.

Sales Drive Success for “Ceremony”

The real power behind “Ceremony” comes from purchases, which is not unusual for a big new release from a K-pop giant. The song launches at No. 29 on the Official Singles Sales chart and four spaces higher, at No. 25, on the Official Singles Downloads list.

Streaming vs. Downloads for Stray Kids

While “Ceremony” is a solid streaming success, Stray Kids’career wins are still tilted toward pure purchases. The band has now placed just three tracks on the Official Streaming chart in the U.K., while six times as many — 18 in total — have appeared on the downloads-focused tally.

Karma Becomes a Bestseller as Well

At the same time that “Ceremony” becomes a top performer in the U.K., Stray Kids are celebrating with the just-released Karma. The new album debuts inside the top 10 on the Official Album Downloads chart, and nearly manages the same feat on several other, similar lists.

The group even rises to new career peaks on almost every U.K. album chart. The set also gives Stray Kids the band’s first appearance on two lists – the Official Physical Albums and Official Vinyl Albums charts.