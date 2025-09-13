Striking defense workers reject Boeing contract offer

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 04:34
Sidekick
K$0.1693-0.64%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199332+1.72%
Vice
VICE$0.02033+7.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09582-1.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016736+4.75%

The Boeing Company at Paris Air Show 2025 in Le Bourget Airport.

Nicolas Economou | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Striking Boeing defense workers in Missouri voted Friday against the company’s latest offer of a modified contract deal, according to the union representing the workers.

More than 3,000 workers in the St. Louis area will remain on strike, the first walkout in almost three decades.

“Boeing’s modified offer did not include a sufficient signing bonus relative to what other Boeing workers have received, or a raise in 401(k) benefits,” a statement from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers read. “The democratic vote underscores the determination of approximately 3,200 IAM Union members to continue their stand together until their voices are heard.”

The union had said it reached a tentative five-year agreement with Boeing on Wednesday, with better wages and a signing bonus, and set a vote on the deal for Friday.

The deal that workers rejected included 45% average wage growth, among other things. The local chapter of the union, IAM 837, said it would bring the average wage from $75,000 to $109,000.

“Our members in St. Louis have once again shown that they will not settle for Boeing’s half-measures,” IAM International President Brian Bryant said in a statement. “Boeing must start listening to its employees and come back to the table with a meaningful offer that respects the sacrifices and skill of these workers.”

Boeing has said it is hiring more workers to replace those who are on strike to meet rising demand.

Boeing Air Dominance Vice President Dan Gillian said in a statement that no further talks are scheduled between Boeing and the striking workers, and that the company is “disappointed.”

“We’ve made clear the overall economic framework of our offer will not change, but we have consistently adjusted the offer based on employee and union feedback to better address their concerns,” Gillian said. “We will continue to execute our contingency plan, including hiring permanent replacement workers, as we maintain support for our customers.”

The striking workers mostly assemble and maintain F-15 fighter jets and missile systems, according to the union. The employees went on strike in early August and turned down a previous offer, which included 20% general wage increases and a $5,000 signing bonus, among other improvements.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/boeing-contract-defense-workers-strike.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.8-11.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001985-1.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Partager
Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Singapore’s image as a safe haven for wealthy mainland Chinese families is eroding. The wealthy Chinese are now finding their way back to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan. The inflow of Chinese wealthy families started after 2019, when a wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to a clampdown by Beijing […]
Propy
PRO$0.7197+2.39%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4675+4.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+9.04%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose