Stripe and Paradigm Launch Tempo Blockchain for Stablecoin Payments

Stripe and Paradigm have officially launched Tempo, a high-speed blockchain platform built to power real-world stablecoin payments. This new Layer 1 solution enters the market with a private testnet and enterprise backing. Tempo aims to address rising demand for payment-first infrastructure tailored to global stablecoin transactions.

Tempo Blockchain Targets Stablecoin Payment Efficiency

Tempo introduces a payment-focused architecture that prioritizes speed, low fees, and scalability for real-world financial activity. It supports over 100,000 transactions per second and achieves sub-second finality across stablecoin settlements. The chain supports gas fees in stablecoins through an enshrined automated market maker, ensuring seamless user experience.

Built on Ethereum-compatible Reth, Tempo maintains full EVM compatibility while offering unique features like opt-in privacy and dedicated payment lanes. These enable global payment workflows, including payroll, remittances, and embedded financial accounts. Its structure reflects Stripe’s payment expertise and Paradigm’s deep crypto technical knowledge.

Global partners from AI, finance, and e-commerce sectors provided early design input, which helped shape Tempo’s development. Firms such as OpenAI, Visa, Deutsche Bank, Nubank, and Shopify contributed to initial testing. These companies represent a broad spectrum of real-world use cases that Tempo intends to support.

Stripe and Paradigm Incubate New Chain

Stripe and Paradigm jointly incubated Tempo as a standalone entity with its own full-time leadership team. Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang will lead Tempo while retaining his role at Paradigm. This strategic move positions Tempo as a new layer of crypto-native payments built outside traditional financial rails.

The partnership blends Stripe’s extensive experience in global payment rails with Paradigm’s blockchain infrastructure innovation. Tempo’s formation marks Stripe’s most direct entry into blockchain technology to date. By targeting enterprise-grade blockchain payments, the project enhances both organizations’ long-term strategic goals.

Tempo’s team will focus on enabling enterprise adoption of stablecoins, including tokenized deposits and 24/7 settlements. It also aims to support novel flows like microtransactions and agentic payments across automated systems. With this approach, the platform intends to bridge crypto-native features with traditional financial operations.

Industry Experts Join Tempo Leadership

Simon Taylor, known for his fintech leadership at 11:FS and Sardine, will now join Tempo full-time. He shifts from advisory roles to lead new initiatives within Tempo’s team. Taylor brings deep experience in digital finance, having also served in blockchain roles at Barclays and various fintech ventures.

His addition signals Tempo’s commitment to aligning experienced fintech talent with emerging blockchain opportunities. Taylor continues to engage in strategic side projects but shifts focus to building Tempo’s core operations. His move reflects a broader industry trend of senior fintech leaders entering crypto-focused platforms.

The broader fintech space also saw major moves, such as David Ramil launching a new payment platform and Jan-Oliver Sell joining LUKSO. However, Tempo’s focused mission on stablecoin infrastructure sets it apart. The platform targets real economic activity and aims to integrate blockchain deeply with enterprise operations.

