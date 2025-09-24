Stripe and Visa (V) Powering Fold’s (FLD) New Bitcoin (BTC) Rewards Credit Card

Nasdaq-listed Fold (FLD) said it was teaming up with Stripe and Visa (V) to launch its first bitcoin-only rewards credit card, giving users a simple way to stack sats on everyday purchases.

The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will run on Visa’s network and use Stripe Issuing’s infrastructure, the company said in the Tuesday press release.

Fold shares were 10% lower at publication time, trading $3.49.

Cardholders will earn 2% back in bitcoin instantly, with an extra 1.5% boost available when paying off purchases via a Fold Checking Account with qualified activity.

Fold says shoppers can also earn up to 10% back with top retail partners, including Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber.

Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Fold’s CEO and founder, in the release.

“There are no categories to manage, no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase,” Reeves added.

Stripe called the partnership a milestone for its new consumer card-issuing product, designed to let fintechs bring innovative payment tools to market without managing their own infrastructure.

Visa’s crypto lead Cuy Sheffield said the collaboration gives consumers “a safe, simple way to earn bitcoin as they shop.”

Fold, which already offers a bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program, has processed over $3.1 billion in transactions and distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date.

The credit card, the company says, is the next step in building a full suite of bitcoin-native financial services.

Fold holds almost 1,500 bitcoin in its treasury.

