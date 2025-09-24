The post Stripe and Visa (V) Powering Fold’s (FLD) New Bitcoin (BTC) Rewards Credit Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Fold (FLD) said it was teaming up with Stripe and Visa (V) to launch its first bitcoin-only rewards credit card, giving users a simple way to stack sats on everyday purchases. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will run on Visa’s network and use Stripe Issuing’s infrastructure, the company said in the Tuesday press release. Fold shares were 10% lower at publication time, trading $3.49. Cardholders will earn 2% back in bitcoin instantly, with an extra 1.5% boost available when paying off purchases via a Fold Checking Account with qualified activity. Fold says shoppers can also earn up to 10% back with top retail partners, including Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber. Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Fold’s CEO and founder, in the release. “There are no categories to manage, no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase,” Reeves added. Stripe called the partnership a milestone for its new consumer card-issuing product, designed to let fintechs bring innovative payment tools to market without managing their own infrastructure. Visa’s crypto lead Cuy Sheffield said the collaboration gives consumers “a safe, simple way to earn bitcoin as they shop.” Fold, which already offers a bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program, has processed over $3.1 billion in transactions and distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date. The credit card, the company says, is the next step in building a full suite of bitcoin-native financial services. Fold holds almost 1,500 bitcoin in its treasury. Read more: Fold Holdings Slumps 7% on Delay in Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/fold-teaming-with-stripe-for-its-bitcoin-rewards-credit-cardThe post Stripe and Visa (V) Powering Fold’s (FLD) New Bitcoin (BTC) Rewards Credit Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Fold (FLD) said it was teaming up with Stripe and Visa (V) to launch its first bitcoin-only rewards credit card, giving users a simple way to stack sats on everyday purchases. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will run on Visa’s network and use Stripe Issuing’s infrastructure, the company said in the Tuesday press release. Fold shares were 10% lower at publication time, trading $3.49. Cardholders will earn 2% back in bitcoin instantly, with an extra 1.5% boost available when paying off purchases via a Fold Checking Account with qualified activity. Fold says shoppers can also earn up to 10% back with top retail partners, including Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber. Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Fold’s CEO and founder, in the release. “There are no categories to manage, no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase,” Reeves added. Stripe called the partnership a milestone for its new consumer card-issuing product, designed to let fintechs bring innovative payment tools to market without managing their own infrastructure. Visa’s crypto lead Cuy Sheffield said the collaboration gives consumers “a safe, simple way to earn bitcoin as they shop.” Fold, which already offers a bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program, has processed over $3.1 billion in transactions and distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date. The credit card, the company says, is the next step in building a full suite of bitcoin-native financial services. Fold holds almost 1,500 bitcoin in its treasury. Read more: Fold Holdings Slumps 7% on Delay in Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/fold-teaming-with-stripe-for-its-bitcoin-rewards-credit-card

Stripe and Visa (V) Powering Fold’s (FLD) New Bitcoin (BTC) Rewards Credit Card

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:46
1
1$0.01324+32.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.06007+0.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,887.81-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542-0.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Nasdaq-listed Fold (FLD) said it was teaming up with Stripe and Visa (V) to launch its first bitcoin-only rewards credit card, giving users a simple way to stack sats on everyday purchases.

The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will run on Visa’s network and use Stripe Issuing’s infrastructure, the company said in the Tuesday press release.

Fold shares were 10% lower at publication time, trading $3.49.

Cardholders will earn 2% back in bitcoin instantly, with an extra 1.5% boost available when paying off purchases via a Fold Checking Account with qualified activity.

Fold says shoppers can also earn up to 10% back with top retail partners, including Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber.

Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Fold’s CEO and founder, in the release.

“There are no categories to manage, no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase,” Reeves added.

Stripe called the partnership a milestone for its new consumer card-issuing product, designed to let fintechs bring innovative payment tools to market without managing their own infrastructure.

Visa’s crypto lead Cuy Sheffield said the collaboration gives consumers “a safe, simple way to earn bitcoin as they shop.”

Fold, which already offers a bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program, has processed over $3.1 billion in transactions and distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date.

The credit card, the company says, is the next step in building a full suite of bitcoin-native financial services.

Fold holds almost 1,500 bitcoin in its treasury.

Read more: Fold Holdings Slumps 7% on Delay in Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/fold-teaming-with-stripe-for-its-bitcoin-rewards-credit-card

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.010209-6.86%
CROWN
CROWN$0.047--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.010209-6.86%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9635+1.43%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.613-0.76%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
Cardano
ADA$0.8065-2.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral