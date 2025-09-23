The post Strive acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin-focused merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive, Inc. said on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. in an all-stock transaction that will significantly expand its corporate Bitcoin holdings. The merger values Semler at a 210% premium, with each of its shares exchanged for 21.05 Strive Class A shares. Alongside the announcement, Strive disclosed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin at an average cost of $116,047 each, or roughly $675 million, bringing its total treasury to 5,886 Bitcoin. After closing, the combined company expects to hold more than 10,900 Bitcoin, a figure that would place it among the fastest-growing corporate Bitcoin holders. Strive, which went public in 2022 as the first Bitcoin-focused asset manager, has pursued a strategy of accumulating Bitcoin per share to outperform the asset long-term. By contrast, Semler Scientific entered the market as the second U.S. public firm to adopt Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset, funding purchases with equity and cash flows from its medical diagnostics operations. Semler’s flagship product, QuantaFlo, is an FDA-cleared test for peripheral arterial disease. The merged company plans to explore monetizing or distributing this diagnostics business while expanding into preventative healthcare. The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Strive’s management team will remain in place, while Semler’s executive chairman Eric Semler is expected to join the board. The companies say they intend to pursue a “preferred equity only” model to avoid debt risks common in leveraged Bitcoin strategies. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/strive-acquires-semlerThe post Strive acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin-focused merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive, Inc. said on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. in an all-stock transaction that will significantly expand its corporate Bitcoin holdings. The merger values Semler at a 210% premium, with each of its shares exchanged for 21.05 Strive Class A shares. Alongside the announcement, Strive disclosed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin at an average cost of $116,047 each, or roughly $675 million, bringing its total treasury to 5,886 Bitcoin. After closing, the combined company expects to hold more than 10,900 Bitcoin, a figure that would place it among the fastest-growing corporate Bitcoin holders. Strive, which went public in 2022 as the first Bitcoin-focused asset manager, has pursued a strategy of accumulating Bitcoin per share to outperform the asset long-term. By contrast, Semler Scientific entered the market as the second U.S. public firm to adopt Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset, funding purchases with equity and cash flows from its medical diagnostics operations. Semler’s flagship product, QuantaFlo, is an FDA-cleared test for peripheral arterial disease. The merged company plans to explore monetizing or distributing this diagnostics business while expanding into preventative healthcare. The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Strive’s management team will remain in place, while Semler’s executive chairman Eric Semler is expected to join the board. The companies say they intend to pursue a “preferred equity only” model to avoid debt risks common in leveraged Bitcoin strategies. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/strive-acquires-semler

Strive acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin-focused merger

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:38
Union
U$0.009897-20.55%
GET
GET$0.005993-16.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0845-4.12%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012358-6.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01687-5.64%

Strive, Inc. said on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. in an all-stock transaction that will significantly expand its corporate Bitcoin holdings.

The merger values Semler at a 210% premium, with each of its shares exchanged for 21.05 Strive Class A shares. Alongside the announcement, Strive disclosed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin at an average cost of $116,047 each, or roughly $675 million, bringing its total treasury to 5,886 Bitcoin.

After closing, the combined company expects to hold more than 10,900 Bitcoin, a figure that would place it among the fastest-growing corporate Bitcoin holders.

Strive, which went public in 2022 as the first Bitcoin-focused asset manager, has pursued a strategy of accumulating Bitcoin per share to outperform the asset long-term. By contrast, Semler Scientific entered the market as the second U.S. public firm to adopt Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset, funding purchases with equity and cash flows from its medical diagnostics operations.

Semler’s flagship product, QuantaFlo, is an FDA-cleared test for peripheral arterial disease. The merged company plans to explore monetizing or distributing this diagnostics business while expanding into preventative healthcare.

The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Strive’s management team will remain in place, while Semler’s executive chairman Eric Semler is expected to join the board.

The companies say they intend to pursue a “preferred equity only” model to avoid debt risks common in leveraged Bitcoin strategies.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/strive-acquires-semler

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.11-8.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Partager
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04039-8.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Partager
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.13371-16.27%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced