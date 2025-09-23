TLDR Strive merges with Semler, adds $675M in Bitcoin for bold dual-track growth. Strive’s $675M Bitcoin buy and Semler merger fuel BTC-driven healthcare play. Strive-Semler merger creates BTC-heavy firm with diagnostics growth strategy. Strive invests $675M in Bitcoin, finalizes Semler deal for hybrid growth. New Strive entity to hold 10,900+ BTC, blending crypto and healthcare [...] The post Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Strive merges with Semler, adds $675M in Bitcoin for bold dual-track growth. Strive’s $675M Bitcoin buy and Semler merger fuel BTC-driven healthcare play. Strive-Semler merger creates BTC-heavy firm with diagnostics growth strategy. Strive invests $675M in Bitcoin, finalizes Semler deal for hybrid growth. New Strive entity to hold 10,900+ BTC, blending crypto and healthcare [...] The post Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger appeared first on CoinCentral.

Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger

2025/09/23 02:23
Strive, Inc. has confirmed a transformative all-stock acquisition of Semler Scientific, Inc., along with a major Bitcoin purchase. The $675 million Bitcoin investment adds 5,816 BTC to Strive’s treasury, bringing its holdings to 5,886 Bitcoin. These moves position the firm to lead in Bitcoin-centric corporate growth strategies.

Strive Completes All-Stock Merger with Semler Scientific

Strive finalized an agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction approved by both companies’ boards. Each Semler share will convert into 21.05 Strive Class A shares, reflecting a 210% premium. Based on September 19 closing prices, this premium equates to about $90.52 per Semler share.

The combined company plans to build on Semler’s diagnostics business and may later monetize or spin it off. A new management team will expand the diagnostics focus to include preventative care and early detection. Post-merger, Semler Executive Chairman Eric Semler will join the Strive Board of Directors.

This merger creates a unique platform that combines Bitcoin accumulation and a mission-driven healthcare diagnostics portfolio. The dual-track strategy supports Strive’s intent to grow faster than Bitcoin itself. The company aims to operate under a preferred equity structure, steering clear of traditional debt models.

$675M Bitcoin Acquisition Boosts Treasury Holdings

Strive revealed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin at an average price of $116,047 per coin, totaling $675 million including expenses. This significant acquisition adds to Strive’s strategy of increasing Bitcoin per share and maximizing equity value. It follows the company’s consistent focus on Bitcoin-centric capital deployment.

With the latest buy, Strive’s treasury now holds 5,886 Bitcoin, underlining its status as a major Bitcoin holder. The firm continues to pursue long-term appreciation through strategic treasury operations. It believes its equity structure provides a stronger alternative to debt-heavy crypto strategies.

Strive confirmed that it maintains additional cash reserves to support future preferred equity offerings. This financial setup enhances flexibility while avoiding the risks tied to debt maturity. The company expects to use future financings to grow its Bitcoin holdings even further.

Combined Entity Set to Hold Over 10,900 Bitcoin

Once the merger closes, the new entity will control more than 10,900 Bitcoin across both firms. This massive holding may be expanded through upcoming equity rounds, further growing the balance sheet. The strategy intends to position Strive as the fastest-growing corporate Bitcoin accumulator.

Strive emphasizes its goal to outperform Bitcoin by maximizing Bitcoin per share and equity-driven growth. The company views its combined platform as a competitive force in both financial markets and healthcare innovation. As part of this, it continues to expand its presence in the asset management space.

Since launching its first ETF in August 2022, Strive has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management. It operates through Strive Asset Management, a fully owned and SEC-registered investment adviser. The new entity will continue to focus on delivering financial performance while exploring new growth opportunities.

 

