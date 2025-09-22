The post Strive ($ASST) Acquires Semler ($SMLR) In Landmark Bitcoin Treasury Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 22, 2025, two Bitcoin For Corporations (BFC) members announced a transformative move in the evolution of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST), an Executive Member of BFC, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a Premier Member of BFC, in an all-stock transaction. The deal represents one of the first major consolidations between publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies, signaling a new phase of maturity in this emerging asset class. For corporations, capital allocators, and market observers, this merger underscores how Bitcoin is no longer a peripheral balance sheet entry — it is becoming the foundation for strategic growth, capital structure innovation, and shareholder value creation. Deal Snapshot The transaction delivers a 210% premium to Semler Scientific shareholders, with each Semler share exchanged for 21.05 Strive Class A shares. Alongside the merger announcement, Strive revealed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin for $675 million, at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin, bringing its treasury to 5,886 Bitcoin. Upon closing, the combined company will control more than 10,900 Bitcoin, placing it firmly among the largest corporate holders globally. Leadership continuity is assured, with Strive’s management and Board of Directors remaining in place, and Semler’s Executive Chairman, Eric Semler, joining Strive’s board. Strategic Capital Innovation One of the most compelling aspects of this deal lies in Strive’s declared capital strategy. Unlike debt-driven accumulation models pioneered by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Strive intends to rely exclusively on perpetual preferred equity to finance Bitcoin purchases. This “preferred equity only” model is designed to eliminate the refinancing risks that accompany traditional debt maturities. By sidestepping the need to roll over debt in volatile markets, Strive is positioning itself as a more stable, long-term accumulator of Bitcoin. Comparisons highlight just how differentiated corporate Bitcoin strategies are becoming. Strategy has leaned… The post Strive ($ASST) Acquires Semler ($SMLR) In Landmark Bitcoin Treasury Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 22, 2025, two Bitcoin For Corporations (BFC) members announced a transformative move in the evolution of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST), an Executive Member of BFC, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a Premier Member of BFC, in an all-stock transaction. The deal represents one of the first major consolidations between publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies, signaling a new phase of maturity in this emerging asset class. For corporations, capital allocators, and market observers, this merger underscores how Bitcoin is no longer a peripheral balance sheet entry — it is becoming the foundation for strategic growth, capital structure innovation, and shareholder value creation. Deal Snapshot The transaction delivers a 210% premium to Semler Scientific shareholders, with each Semler share exchanged for 21.05 Strive Class A shares. Alongside the merger announcement, Strive revealed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin for $675 million, at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin, bringing its treasury to 5,886 Bitcoin. Upon closing, the combined company will control more than 10,900 Bitcoin, placing it firmly among the largest corporate holders globally. Leadership continuity is assured, with Strive’s management and Board of Directors remaining in place, and Semler’s Executive Chairman, Eric Semler, joining Strive’s board. Strategic Capital Innovation One of the most compelling aspects of this deal lies in Strive’s declared capital strategy. Unlike debt-driven accumulation models pioneered by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Strive intends to rely exclusively on perpetual preferred equity to finance Bitcoin purchases. This “preferred equity only” model is designed to eliminate the refinancing risks that accompany traditional debt maturities. By sidestepping the need to roll over debt in volatile markets, Strive is positioning itself as a more stable, long-term accumulator of Bitcoin. Comparisons highlight just how differentiated corporate Bitcoin strategies are becoming. Strategy has leaned…

Strive ($ASST) Acquires Semler ($SMLR) In Landmark Bitcoin Treasury Deal

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:37
Moonveil
MORE$0.08761-0.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1168-9.52%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0010195-24.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017352-0.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.13371-16.21%

On September 22, 2025, two Bitcoin For Corporations (BFC) members announced a transformative move in the evolution of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST), an Executive Member of BFC, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a Premier Member of BFC, in an all-stock transaction.

The deal represents one of the first major consolidations between publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies, signaling a new phase of maturity in this emerging asset class. For corporations, capital allocators, and market observers, this merger underscores how Bitcoin is no longer a peripheral balance sheet entry — it is becoming the foundation for strategic growth, capital structure innovation, and shareholder value creation.

Deal Snapshot

The transaction delivers a 210% premium to Semler Scientific shareholders, with each Semler share exchanged for 21.05 Strive Class A shares. Alongside the merger announcement, Strive revealed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin for $675 million, at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin, bringing its treasury to 5,886 Bitcoin.

Upon closing, the combined company will control more than 10,900 Bitcoin, placing it firmly among the largest corporate holders globally. Leadership continuity is assured, with Strive’s management and Board of Directors remaining in place, and Semler’s Executive Chairman, Eric Semler, joining Strive’s board.

Strategic Capital Innovation

One of the most compelling aspects of this deal lies in Strive’s declared capital strategy. Unlike debt-driven accumulation models pioneered by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Strive intends to rely exclusively on perpetual preferred equity to finance Bitcoin purchases.

This “preferred equity only” model is designed to eliminate the refinancing risks that accompany traditional debt maturities. By sidestepping the need to roll over debt in volatile markets, Strive is positioning itself as a more stable, long-term accumulator of Bitcoin.

Comparisons highlight just how differentiated corporate Bitcoin strategies are becoming. Strategy has leaned heavily on convertible debt to build scale. Metaplanet in Japan has innovated with moving-strike warrants and retail participation structures. The Blockchain Group in Europe has relied on Bitcoin-denominated bonds. Strive’s model adds another tool to the playbook: equity instruments engineered to maximize Bitcoin per share while avoiding balance sheet fragility.

The Membership Lens: BFC’s Network in Action

That two BFC members are at the center of this landmark transaction speaks volumes about the momentum within our network.

  • Strive, an Executive Member, has pioneered the concept of a publicly traded asset management company with Bitcoin as its treasury backbone. Its mandate has been explicit: outperform Bitcoin itself by growing Bitcoin per share through innovative financing.
  • Semler Scientific, a Premier Member, was the second U.S. public company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. By financing accumulation through both equity issuance and cash flows from a profitable healthcare business, Semler built a dual strategy blending treasury innovation with operating income.

Together, these companies exemplify how members of the BFC ecosystem are not only adopting Bitcoin but also creating entirely new corporate archetypes in the process.

Beyond Treasury: A Dual Mandate

While the combined company will emerge as a scaled Bitcoin accumulator, Semler brings more than its treasury. Its diagnostics business has long been profitable, anchored by its FDA-cleared QuantaFlo system for detecting peripheral arterial disease.

Post-merger, Strive intends to explore monetizing or distributing this diagnostics unit, freeing capital for redeployment or providing direct value to shareholders. The combined company also highlighted ambitions to expand into preventative diagnostics and wellness.

The lesson for corporations is clear: pursuing a Bitcoin treasury strategy does not mean abandoning productive businesses. Instead, Bitcoin can serve as the anchor asset while operating units generate optionality — whether through spin-offs, monetization, or reinvestment.

Market Context & Investor Signal

The 210% premium offered to Semler shareholders is a powerful signal of investor appetite. It demonstrates that markets are willing to reward corporate balance sheets anchored in Bitcoin at levels far beyond traditional operating multiples.

This premium sets a new benchmark for how Bitcoin treasury companies may be valued going forward. It also illustrates a new pathway for growth: mergers and acquisitions as a mechanism for rapidly scaling Bitcoin holdings, alongside equity offerings and preferred structures.

Wall Street is beginning to recognize Bitcoin treasuries as not just novel strategies, but as capital engines capable of delivering outsized shareholder returns.

Leadership & Governance

The leadership continuity at Strive ensures strategic stability, while Eric Semler’s addition to the board strengthens the combined entity’s depth of experience. Strive brings its asset management expertise, while Semler contributes years of operating success and a record of being one of the earliest U.S. corporate adopters of Bitcoin.

This merger creates a leadership team that spans both finance and healthcare, united by a common belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of corporate strategy.

Implications for Corporate Treasuries

For CFOs, boards, and executives evaluating Bitcoin strategies, several lessons emerge from this transaction:

  • Scale matters: Controlling more than 10,900 Bitcoin gives the combined company strategic relevance on a global stage.
  • Capital structure innovation is key: Preferred equity models can reduce risk while maintaining access to capital.
  • Premiums are achievable: Markets are rewarding bold balance sheet strategies, as evidenced by the 210% uplift for Semler shareholders.
  • Optionality creates resilience: Combining Bitcoin accumulation with operating businesses can offer shareholders both financial and strategic upside.

This is not just about holding Bitcoin; it’s about engineering corporate structures to turn Bitcoin into a competitive advantage.

Future Outlook: The Era of Consolidation

The Strive–Semler deal marks the beginning of what could be a wave of consolidation in the Bitcoin treasury sector. As more public companies adopt Bitcoin strategies, mergers may become an increasingly attractive way to scale holdings quickly, reduce competition, and capture investor attention.

The combined entity now sits among the top tier of corporate Bitcoin holders, alongside Strategy, Metaplanet, and The Blockchain Group. This competitive layer of Bitcoin-native companies is racing to accumulate, refine capital models, and prove to shareholders that Bitcoin per share growth is the ultimate measure of success.

Conclusion: More Than a Merger

This transaction is more than a headline. It is a marker of Bitcoin’s deepening role in global capital markets and corporate finance. Strive and Semler Scientific, both members of the BFC network, are showcasing how corporations can not only adopt Bitcoin but use it to reshape capital structures, investor relationships, and operating strategies.

For corporate leaders watching closely, the lesson is clear: Bitcoin is no longer an experiment on the balance sheet. It is the foundation of bold corporate strategy, capable of driving shareholder premiums, fueling innovation, and setting new standards for value creation.

As always, BFC will continue to track, analyze, and equip corporations with the tools and frameworks to navigate this accelerating landscape.

Disclaimer: This content was written on behalf of Bitcoin For CorporationsThis article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as an invitation or solicitation to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/strive-acquires-semler-in-bitcoin-treasury-deal

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation