Strive completes merger to enable $700M in Bitcoin purchases, plans immediate buying

Key Takeaways
- Strive completed a merger to enable $700 million in Bitcoin purchases.
- The firm plans to begin acquiring Bitcoin immediately as part of its new investment strategy.
Investment firm Strive today completed a merger that enables it to proceed with $700 million in planned Bitcoin purchases. The firm, founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, indicated it plans to begin acquiring Bitcoin “immediately.”
The merger’s completion marks a direct move into crypto assets for Strive, which can now execute its previously announced Bitcoin investment strategy.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/strive-bitcoin-investment-strategy/