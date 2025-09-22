The merger of Strive and Semler Scientific consolidates their holdings into a $1.2 billion Bitcoin treasury, holding 10,900 BTC. The new entity now ranks among the top tier of corporate Bitcoin holders while weighing what to do with Semler’s profitable…The merger of Strive and Semler Scientific consolidates their holdings into a $1.2 billion Bitcoin treasury, holding 10,900 BTC. The new entity now ranks among the top tier of corporate Bitcoin holders while weighing what to do with Semler’s profitable…

Strive-Semler merger creates $1.2b Bitcoin treasury powerhouse

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/22 23:49
1
1$0.01052-20.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,677.96-2.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00555-1.76%

The merger of Strive and Semler Scientific consolidates their holdings into a $1.2 billion Bitcoin treasury, holding 10,900 BTC. The new entity now ranks among the top tier of corporate Bitcoin holders while weighing what to do with Semler’s profitable healthcare diagnostics arm.

Summary
  • Strive said it will merge with Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal at a 210% premium.
  • The combined entity creates a $1.2 billion Bitcoin treasury holding 10,900 BTC, ranking among top corporate holders.
  • Strive also purchased 5,816 BTC for $675 million ahead of the merger.

According to an announcement on September 22, Strive will absorb Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at a 210% premium. Crucially, Strive also revealed a concurrent purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin (BTC) for $675 million, a strategic move that immediately bolstered its balance sheet before the merger.

The combined entity will hold over 10,900 BTC, creating a colossal treasury that eclipses most other public companies. In a notable twist, the new leadership signaled a potential exit from the very medical diagnostics business that historically funded Semler’s own Bitcoin acquisitions.

Why Strive and Semler are joining forces

The companies framed the merger as a way to combine balance-sheet scale with operational optionality. Strive will maintain control of the new entity’s management team and board, while Semler Scientific’s executive chairman, Eric Semler, will take a board seat.

Per the release, the merger creates a corporate structure that can manage Bitcoin accumulation while deciding the fate of a profitable healthcare arm, with Strive planning to monetize or distribute Semler’s diagnostics business, or reposition it toward preventative care under new leadership.

The merger brings together two pioneers in the corporate Bitcoin space. Strive is identified as the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company, with a mandate to outperform Bitcoin itself. Semler Scientific gained attention as the second U.S. public company to adopt Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, using cash flows from its established medical diagnostics business to fund its purchases.

If completed, the deal would place the combined entity’s Bitcoin holdings at 10,900 BTC, positioning it as the twelfth-largest corporate holder of the original cryptocurrency, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. That puts it just behind Tesla’s 11,509 BTC but far below Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which dominates the landscape with 639,835 BTC.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-10.19%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.899-5.38%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15797-4.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03271-5.97%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.010452-3.30%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2625-14.75%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4121-5.65%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October