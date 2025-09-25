Study Shows 80% of Crypto Investors Have Been Hacked At Least Once

A new survey from ChainPlay shows that 80% of crypto investors have experienced at least one hack. The study gathered responses from over 1,100 users, highlighting just how common security breaches are in the crypto industry.

The findings indicate that many investors continue risky behaviors despite these threats. Even after losing funds, they often repeat habits that leave them vulnerable, showing a widespread disregard for basic security precautions.

Common Behaviors That Expose Investors to Hacks

Of those previously hacked, 36% admitted to repeating the same unsafe actions. Across all respondents, 64% reported maintaining habits that increase their risk, showing that experience does not always lead to safer practices.

Specifically, the survey identified the most common behaviors that put investors at risk. Eleven percent of affected users continued clicking on suspicious links and ignoring warnings about phishing scams.

Other unsafe practices include handling sensitive information carelessly. Nine percent of users store wallet seed phrases or private keys as screenshots, while 7% keep them on cloud services, leaving them exposed to potential breaches.

Experts note that these choices reflect a preference for convenience over protection. Investors often prioritize shortcuts, even when those actions could threaten their entire portfolios.

Overall, the study indicates that simple awareness of risks is not enough to prevent hacks. Without changing how they manage private keys and accounts, investors remain vulnerable to repeated attacks.

How Safer Habits Protect Digital Assets

ChainPlay’s research highlights that protecting crypto assets isn’t just about tools. It requires both knowledge and consistent, secure habits. Users who adopt safer routines can greatly lower their chances of falling victim to hacks.

However, the survey reveals a major challenge in the crypto space. Even as technology and security tools improve, risky user behavior continues to put assets at risk, making breaches a recurring issue.

Most importantly, crypto users need to review their security routines and eliminate unsafe habits. Only by changing behavior can they meaningfully reduce their exposure to hacks and better protect their digital wealth.

The post Study Shows 80% of Crypto Investors Have Been Hacked At Least Once appeared first on Cointab.