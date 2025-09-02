Stunning Satoshi Nakamoto Development Ignites Global Audience, Here’s What’s Happening

After HBO’s documentary about the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, largely failed to meet the BTC community’s expectations, another team decided to turn Satoshi’s story into a movie. This time, it will not be a documentary but an action thriller, with a global conspiracy and a global power structure threatened by the potential revelation of Nakamoto’s true identity.

Satoshi gets big-screen treatment

The movie will be called “Killing Satoshi” with the director who has signed on to it being Doug Liman, who already has done “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” Now, he will be working on the conspiracy thriller about Satoshi Nakamoto, according to Variety.

The actors chosen for the key roles in this project are Oscar winner Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”). However, the descriptions of their characters have been kept secret until later.

The screenplay for the movie was written by Nick Schenk, who collaborated with Clint Eastwood on several of his recent films. The screenplay has it that the super-elite intends to make sure that the truth about Satoshi will never be made public knowledge.

“Killing Satoshi” will be produced by a Hollywood crypto supporter, Ryan Kavanaugh, a top-notch producer who worked on such movies as “The Social Network,” “The Fighter” and “The Fast and the Furious.”

The shooting is planned to start in October this year in London and is expected to be released in cinemas next year. The film is described by its makers as a “David and Goliath story,” and it will feature “an epic battle that strikes at the core of what money is and who controls it.”

Likening this future movie to “The Social Network,” which provided an in-depth look into the creation of Facebook, “Killing Satoshi” is intended to be “a look into the world of what Bitcoin really is.”