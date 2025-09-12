Sub-Saharan Africa Crypto Adoption Surges 52% in One Year

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 01:55
Union
U$0.00946+2.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.06311+0.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,263.3+0.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23809+4.58%
FORM
FORM$2.6565-12.34%

While many developed markets focus on complex financial products such as ETFs or DeFi, Sub-Saharan Africa is demonstrating the real-world strength of crypto by turning Bitcoin and stablecoins into vital tools for millions of people facing inflation and foreign exchange restrictions. 

With on-chain value growth of 52% over the past year, the region has risen to third place globally, behind only APAC and Latin America. This is not just a story of capital flows but also living proof of crypto’s ability to reshape financial infrastructure from the ground up.

Retail-led growth, with Bitcoin at the core

According to the latest report from Chainalysis, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) has emerged as the third-fastest-growing crypto market globally. On-chain transaction value surged by 52% between July 2024 and June 2025, reaching over $205 billion. The main driver is retail users—individuals leveraging crypto for daily transactions, value storage, and inflation hedging.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Monthly transaction value in Sub-Saharan Africa. Source: Chainalysis

Nigeria and South Africa are the two powerhouses in the region. Nigeria recorded an on-chain transaction value of $92.1 billion, largely driven by citizens seeking alternatives amid high inflation and strict FX controls. In contrast, South Africa is moving in the opposite direction, focusing on institutional markets thanks to a clear regulatory framework and active participation from major banks like Absa, particularly in cross-border payments and new product development.

Total value by region. Source: Chainalysis

Unsurprisingly, Bitcoin (BTC) dominates in SSA as a form of “digital gold.” Bitcoin accounts for as much as 89% of retail transaction value in Nigeria, while in South Africa, the figure is 74%. Meanwhile, stablecoins, especially USDT, are favored for large-value transfers, serving as a practical substitute for the U.S. dollar.

Share of activity by transfer type in Nigeria & South Africa. Source: Chainalysis

Comparison with other regions: SSA stands out for real-world utility

Placing SSA in the global landscape reveals an interesting picture. According to aggregated data from Chainalysis, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is leading in growth with 69% YoY, fueled by the DeFi and Layer-2 boom, alongside massive institutional capital inflows into markets like Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea.

On-chain value growth by region. Source: BeInCrypto

Latin America also shows robust growth of 63%, where crypto is widely used for remittances and P2P payments, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. Meanwhile, North America and Europe highlight the role of institutions. North America reached a scale of $1.2 trillion, driven by ETFs and custody services, while Europe achieved $1.1 trillion, focusing on DeFi and regulatory frameworks such as MiCA.

Compared with these regions, SSA is smaller in terms of total capital flow, but its unique strength lies in practical applications. While APAC and North America thrive on sophisticated financial products, SSA proves that crypto can address fundamental economic challenges, from preserving asset value against inflation to building cross-border payment infrastructure.

The SSA case clearly shows that crypto is not just a speculative tool or an advanced financial product but a practical solution for emerging economies. Looking ahead, if the region continues to improve its regulatory frameworks—striking a balance between fostering innovation and managing risks—SSA could well become the world’s leading hub for real-world crypto adoption.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/sub-saharan-africa-a-new-bright-spot-on-the-global-crypto-map/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$21.344-11.82%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

TLDR St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) in Minnesota plans to launch its own stablecoin, Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by Q4 2025. SCFCU’s stablecoin will be issued on the Metal Blockchain and integrated with the credit union’s banking system using DaLand CUSO’s Coin2Core software. The launch aims to lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks [...] The post Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09172+2.46%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.39859-1.17%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:28
Partager
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.93+1.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16009+0.10%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now