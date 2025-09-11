Sub-Saharan Africa third-fastest growing region for crypto adoption: Report

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/11
The region has growing institutional momentum and retail adoption, as the countries face economic challenges that could provide fertile ground for Web3.

Sub-Saharan Africa is the third-fastest growing region for crypto adoption, according to a new report from blockchain data platform Chainalysis. The report underscores the region’s emphasis on real-world crypto use cases in the face of currency devaluation, lack of traditional finance rails and other challenges.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa received $205 billion in onchain value between July 2024 and June 2025. This onchain value received is up 52% compared to the previous reporting period and makes the region the third-fastest growing for crypto adoption, behind Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

This reporting period, the region saw growth in institutional adoption, led by stablecoin flows, which are accounting for million-dollar transactions between Africa, the Middle East and Asia. In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria led the way for institutional momentum, receiving $92.1 billion in value over the 12 months.

