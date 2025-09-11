Sub-Saharan Africa Third-Fastest in Crypto Adoption: Report

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:34
Threshold
T$0.0163-1.92%
RealLink
REAL$0.06311+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016075-5.52%
Wink
LIKE$0.010326-3.01%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002697+0.07%

Sub-Saharan Africa is the third-fastest growing region for crypto adoption, according to a new report from blockchain data platform Chainalysis. The report underscores the region’s emphasis on real-world crypto use cases in the face of currency devaluation, lack of traditional finance rails and other challenges.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa received $205 billion in onchain value between July 2024 and June 2025. This onchain value received is up 52% compared to the previous reporting period and makes the region the third-fastest growing for crypto adoption, behind Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Monthly crypto value received in Sub-Saharan Africa. Source: Chainalysis

This reporting period, the region saw growth in institutional adoption, led by stablecoin flows, which are accounting for million-dollar transactions between Africa, the Middle East and Asia. In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria led the way for institutional momentum, receiving $92.1 billion in value over the 12 months.

“Nigeria’s scale is tied not only to its population and tech-savvy youth, but also to persistent inflation and foreign currency access issues that have made stablecoins an attractive alternative,” Chainalysis wrote.

However, according to the company, South Africa’s advanced regulatory framework has fostered a strong institutional crypto market. Institutional players are now moving from exploration to custody and other product offerings.

Related: African economies show high potential for digital asset adoption

Retail adoption based on real-world use cases

Chainalysis’s report notes that retail crypto use in Sub-Saharan Africa has outpaced that in other regions. During the reporting period, over 8% of all crypto transfers were for $10,000 or less, compared to 6% of transfers in the rest of the world.

Sub-Saharan Africa, like many regions full of developing countries, faces challenges that make it well-suited for crypto adoption: an unbanked population that doesn’t have access to traditional financial services, local fiat currencies that devalue quickly or persistently high inflation, and a shortage of dollars that may make US-pegged stablecoins more attractive.

Referencing its previous report covering July 2023 to June 2024, Chainalysis analysts told Cointelegraph that stablecoin adoption in the region pointed to direct devaluation of local fiat currency. Finding dollars had become difficult during that period, making stablecoins attractive and contributing to their 43% share of all crypto transaction volume.

The financial environment in the region may be causing it to deviate from other regions, pushing more real-world crypto use cases compared to a focus on yield or as an investment instrument.

StarkWare co-founder and CEO Eli Ben-Sasson wrote that Africa, with its unique challenges, is key to crypto mass adoption. Blockchain technology is being used in Africa for energy insecurity, among other issues beyond finance.

Magazine: Journeys in Blockchain: Father-son team lists Africa’s XRP Healthcare on Canadian stock exchange

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/sub-saharan-africa-third-fastest-growing-region-crypto-adoption-report?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006048+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25629-0.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00922-5.62%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4575-2.59%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001112+18.29%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1819-4.81%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195+0.08%
MAY
MAY$0.04405+3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.