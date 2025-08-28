SUI and Aptos to Feature in $4.5 Billion Token Unlocks in September

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/08/28 22:10
SUI
SUI$3.4649-0.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01331-0.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15932-1.08%

Sui SUI $3.51 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $12.28 B Vol. 24h: $1.25 B and Aptos APT $4.46 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $3.06 B Vol. 24h: $280.58 M are among the projects that are set to unlock millions in vested tokens by September. According to data tracker Tokenomist, the worth of the tokens billed for unlocking by these crypto projects is about $4.5 billion.

SUI Leads the September Token Unlocks

For context, Tokenomist data showed that roughly $1.17 billion will come from cliff unlocks and another $3.36 billion will come through linear unlocks. As a result, approximately $4.5 billion in tokens will be made available to investors, project teams, and other stakeholders, just as vesting agreements expire.

Sui is leading the unlock with more than $153 million in tokens scheduled to be released, just as like its token release spotlight in May. There is a significant portion of its tokens that are still locked. So far, the network has released only about 35.1% of its supply. At press time, SUI traded at $3.49, corresponding with a 1.77% increase within the last 24 hours.

Its market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are at $12.24 billion and $1.15 billion, respectively. Notably, Fasttoken FTN $4.53 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $1.95 B Vol. 24h: $60.13 M and Arbitrum ARB $0.52 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.76 B Vol. 24h: $486.50 M are also among the biggest crypto projects set to unlock millions.

The FTN September token unlock follows Sui, with $90 million worth to be added to the supply. However, it is nothing like Sui when it comes to the volume of released tokens. FTN has over 96% of its tokens released already, implying that the unlock represents only a smaller relative increase in supply.

Next is Aptos with roughly $50 million in tokens to be unlocked, and then Arbitrum, following closely with about $48 million scheduled for release next month. There are other notable unlocks, such as Starknet STRK $0.14 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $517.53 M Vol. 24h: $29.17 M , which is set to release $16.85 million in tokens, Sei SEI $0.30 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $1.81 B Vol. 24h: $184.74 M billed to release about $16.49 million to its supply, ZK with $10.7 million, and Immutable, which will release $13.4 million.

It is worth noting that FTN, APT, and ARB were also part of the major projects that led the token unlocks between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.

Join the Snorter Bot Project Presale

Just as SUI price rises, Snorter Bot continues to gain relevance and traction amongst risk-takers. This project is considered to have a high growth potential in the long term. The Snorter Bot presale is still ongoing, with capital invested so far reaching more than $3.4 million.

The qardvark-themed Snorter Bot has joined the league of the best crypto presales of 2025. Its design to make trading easier for investors has made it popular in the market. It helps traders to easily navigate the cryptocurrency sector, scanning for opportunities that can give investors maximum profit.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.1027

Amount raised so far: $3.48million

Ticker: SNORT

The official presale website indicates that the token price is set to be adjusted within the next 2 days. Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency. On our website, you can read more about how to buy Snorter Bot.

next

The post SUI and Aptos to Feature in $4.5 Billion Token Unlocks in September appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$12.915+0.63%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2441+0.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
MAY
MAY$0.04512-0.19%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.0707-1.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004566-0.43%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots