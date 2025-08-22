Sui Blockchain Hosts XAUm Tokenized Gold Amid Rising Institutional Interest

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:32
Rongchai Wang
Aug 22, 2025 07:41

Matrixdock’s XAUm token, backed by 99.99% pure gold, launches on Sui, marking a first for non-EVM chains and expanding DeFi integration.





Matrixdock, a leading platform in Asia for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), has launched its flagship XAUm token on the Sui blockchain. This marks the first instance of XAUm being issued on a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, according to the Sui Foundation.

XAUm: A New Era of Gold Tokenization

XAUm, which is backed 1:1 by London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited gold of 99.99% purity, is now available on the Sui blockchain. The token is fully audited by Bureau Veritas, and its physical gold reserve audit report for the first half of 2025 is publicly accessible. This transparency underscores Matrixdock’s commitment to providing a reliable asset for users to hold, trade, lend, and redeem within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Sui, with over $2 billion in total value locked (TVL), is quickly establishing itself as a hub for institutional DeFi activity and RWA deployment. The integration of XAUm into Sui allows for seamless utility across lending, trading, and collateralization, reinforcing Sui’s position as a robust infrastructure for asset-backed tokenization.

Strategic Integration and Future Prospects

Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock, emphasized the transformative potential of XAUm on Sui, stating, “By bringing gold onchain, XAUm transforms a traditionally static asset into one with expanded digital utility.” The integration is expected to accelerate the development of RWA and broaden access to tokenized gold across global markets.

XAUm is designed to serve both as a store of value and a source of liquidity within the Sui ecosystem. The token’s availability is anticipated to enhance DeFi protocols on Sui, enabling features such as trading, lending, and wallet support. Additionally, Matrixdock provides physical redemption options for XAUm through Brinks and Malca-Amit in Singapore and Hong Kong, with plans to extend these options globally.

Technological and Market Implications

The decision to launch XAUm on Sui was driven by the blockchain’s advanced technical architecture, which supports parallel execution, sub-second finality, and horizontally scalable infrastructure. These features are crucial for the efficient and cost-effective movement of tokenized assets.

Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, highlighted the significance of this development, stating, “Tokenized assets are rewiring global finance, and XAUm on Sui is a powerful example of Sui being at the forefront of this wave of innovation.” With a market value of $22 trillion, gold represents a substantial opportunity for both traditional and crypto-native investors to engage with digital finance.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/sui-blockchain-hosts-xaum-tokenized-gold

