Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships

Blockchain

Blockchain project Sui is moving beyond pure DeFi experiments and into everyday use cases, with new deals in Asia showing how digital assets could touch both wellness and restaurant payments.

One of the new collaborations comes from South Korea’s T’order, a company that powers mobile ordering at restaurants. Together with Sui, it plans to create a payment rail built on stablecoins, with a won-backed token expected to roll out on the network soon. Beyond payments, T’order wants to handle customer membership data on-chain, potentially opening blockchain services to millions of diners in the country’s $140 billion food industry.

Christian Thompson of the Sui Foundation said the partnership is about making crypto transactions feel seamless. He argued that as digital currencies become part of mainstream payments, Sui aims to anchor itself at the center of that shift.

A Push Into Digital Health

At the same time, wellness protocol CUDIS is expanding onto Sui. The platform uses an AI-driven “smart ring” that tracks activity, sleep, and other health data, rewarding users with tokens for healthy habits.

The move is designed to take advantage of Sui’s data-handling capabilities, particularly tools like Walrus and Seal, which are tailored for privacy-sensitive information.

The global digital healthcare market is expected to climb past $500 billion within the next three years, yet interoperability and control over personal data remain unsolved problems.

CUDIS believes Sui’s blockchain stack – combining execution, consensus, and developer tools in a single framework – can deliver the secure, scalable infrastructure needed to reach more users.

Bigger Picture

Both partnerships underline how Sui is trying to tie its growth to practical applications rather than speculation alone. By positioning itself in healthcare and dining – industries with broad consumer reach – the network is signaling that its ambitions stretch well beyond finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article