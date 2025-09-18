Sui Crypto Community Buzzing as XRP Tundra Presale Presents Opportunity for Rapid Wealth Creation

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/18 18:48
1
1$0.004371+337.10%
Threshold
T$0.01744+4.18%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05872+1.55%
SUI
SUI$3.8915+8.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005096+0.61%
XRP
XRP$3.127+3.33%
xrp-tundra (3)

The post Sui Crypto Community Buzzing as XRP Tundra Presale Presents Opportunity for Rapid Wealth Creation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Sui blockchain community has had plenty to celebrate in recent months. In the second quarter of 2025, Sui recorded record growth in decentralized finance (DeFi), with total value locked (TVL) and trading activity climbing sharply. On top of that, Grayscale launched single-asset trusts linked to Sui ecosystem protocols, bringing institutional recognition and giving accredited investors regulated exposure to the Layer-1 network.

Momentum has helped Sui establish itself as a contender among next-generation blockchains. But alongside the excitement, investor discussions are also focusing on where the quickest wealth creation might come from. Increasingly, those conversations are expanding beyond live ecosystems like Sui to presales such as XRP Tundra, which some argue could deliver outsized returns in a shorter timeframe.

Comparing Staking Models: Sui vs. XRP Tundra

Sui’s delegated proof-of-stake system already gives holders the ability to earn passive income. By delegating tokens to validators, users can typically achieve 5–7% APY, depending on network conditions. This provides a stable yield and helps secure the network, appealing to long-term holders looking for predictable returns.

stake-xrp-growing

XRP Tundra, however, is framing staking very differently. Its upcoming Cryo Vaults will allow investors to lock XRP for projected yields of up to 30% APY, several times higher than Sui’s validator rewards. On top of that, Frost Keys, NFT-based upgrades, will enable participants to shorten lock-up times and unlock higher multipliers.

Staking on XRP Tundra is not live yet, but presale participants secure guaranteed access once it launches. This future income stream is central to why traders say Tundra could accelerate wealth creation more rapidly than Sui or Ethereum, where staking yields remain in the low single digits.

Dual-Token Presale Structure

What separates XRP Tundra further from traditional staking networks is its presale design. At a fixed $0.01 entry price, buyers receive two tokens: TUNDRA-S on Solana, focused on yield and DeFi activity, and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger, responsible for governance and reserves.

This twin-token structure provides exposure to both Solana’s fast-growing DeFi ecosystem and XRPL’s established payments infrastructure. With 40% of the overall supply allocated to presale distribution, early investors gain a meaningful share before public trading begins. Later phases will raise prices, reinforcing the advantage of joining early.

xrp-tundra-token

Unlike Sui, which has built its credibility on ecosystem adoption and partnerships, XRP Tundra positions itself as an early-stage wealth play, where compounding from staking and token appreciation could magnify gains quickly.

Verification and Investor Trust

Skepticism is natural around presales promising high returns, but XRP Tundra has sought to establish legitimacy. Independent audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins confirm its technical integrity. The team has also completed Vital Block KYC verification, adding identity accountability that many presales lack.

These steps distinguish XRP Tundra from projects that rely solely on marketing, strengthening confidence among investors who might otherwise hesitate to participate.

Two Wealth Paths Emerging

For investors weighing options, Sui and XRP Tundra represent two very different approaches to wealth creation. Sui’s model emphasizes ecosystem growth, institutional validation, and single-digit staking yields, making it attractive for those prioritizing steady adoption. XRP Tundra, in contrast, is about presale access, dual-chain exposure, and staking yields as high as 30%, offering the potential for rapid compounding and faster wealth acceleration.

As the crypto market continues to expand, both approaches have merit. But for those chasing short-term gains that could multiply initial investments quickly, XRP Tundra is increasingly seen as the standout opportunity alongside Sui’s longer-term growth story.

Join XRP Tundra Community

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra
Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
RealLink
REAL$0.0653+2.25%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-3.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+1.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:47
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+7.34%
Chainlink
LINK$24.34+5.91%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager
Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

XRP için bugün kritik bir gün olması bekleniyor. Zira ABD’nin ilk XRP ETF’inin bugün onaylanması bekleniyor. XRP için kritik haber beklenirken, Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse‘dan önemli açıklamalar geldi. Bloomberg’e konuşan Ripple CEO’su, XRP ETF onayının sadece zaman meselesi olduğunu ve XRP’nin Beyaz Saray rezervlerine eklenebileceğini belirtti. Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse, bir XRP spot ETF’sinin onayının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
XRP
XRP$3.1258+3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018598+9.54%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Robinhood US to List CRV

W token spikes 20% after Wormhole announces new upgrade