SUI Falls Below The Low Of $3.60

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 11:11
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14121-0.39%
SUI
SUI$3.4746-1.77%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006919+4.54%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-2.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021848-0.30%
Aug 20, 2025 at 01:37 // Price

The price bar has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines

The price of Sui (SUI) is falling below the moving average lines as it continues to trade in a range between $3.20 and $4.20.


Sui price long-term prediction: ranging


On the downside, SUI is expected to fall further to a low of $3.20 as the price falls below the moving averages. The cryptocurrency will fall as it trades in the bearish trend zone. However, bulls and bears are battling over prices, with the bulls trying to stop the decline above the $3.40 support level.


SUI price indicators analysis


The price bar has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines, which means that the cryptocurrency will continue to decline. The altcoin is now trading in a bearish trend, indicating a likely decline.


Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40



Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60   


SUIUSD_(Daily Chart) - AUG.19, 2025


What is the next move for SUI?


The price of SUI has slipped below the moving average lines, which means that the altcoin is falling further into the lower price range.


On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the support level of $3.50 but below the moving average lines. If the current support level of $3.50 is breached, the altcoin will fall even lower.


SUIUSD_( 4-Hour Chart) - AUG.19, 2025




The price of Sui was above the moving average lines, although it remained in a sideways trend between $3.40 and $4.40 last week, as reported by Coinidol.com.


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.losing-uptrend/

Source: https://coinidol.com/sui-falls-below-low/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01839-0.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0884+19.94%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000084+16.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+2.73%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Partager
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01164-3.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024+0.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation