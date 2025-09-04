SUI Group’s treasury climbs to $344m after fresh 20m token addition

2025/09/04 04:28
SUI Group Holdings has cemented its status as a titan within the Sui ecosystem. Its recent acquisition of 20 million tokens brings its total stash to over $344 million, making it a dominant force in the token’s economy.

  • SUI Group Holdings added 20 million SUI tokens, lifting its treasury to 101.8 million, valued at $344 million.
  • The Nasdaq-listed firm trades under SUIG and has exclusive access to discounted SUI via the Sui Foundation.
  • SUI rose over 4% following the announcement, trading between $3.25 and $3.40.

According to a press release dated September 3, the Minnesota-based company, which trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker SUIG, systematically added another 20 million Sui (SUI) tokens to its coffers.

The accumulation, executed under a unique arrangement with the Sui Foundation, pushes its total holdings to 101.8 million SUI, valued at over $344 million at current market rates. Chief Investment Officer Stephen Mackintosh said the move underscores the firm’s “conviction in the transformative potential of the SUI blockchain,” adding that it plans to continue seeking “accretive capital raises” to fund further purchases.

The strategy behind the SUI accumulation

SUI Group’s official relationship with the Sui Foundation grants it exclusive access to purchase discounted, locked SUI tokens directly from the source, unlocking a significant cost-basis advantage over the open market.

By maintaining substantial liquidity, approximately $58 million, according to the release, the firm positions itself to continue acquiring discounted locked tokens, a strategy designed to scale its treasury while optimizing value for shareholders.

To leverage its massive position, the company is not passively holding. The treasury update confirms that substantially all of the 101.8 million SUI is being actively staked on the network. This generates an estimated 2.2% annual yield, which currently translates to roughly $20,000 in daily staking rewards, SUI Group said.

For shareholders, the company has introduced a crucial metric dubbed SUI per share. As of September 2, that figure stands at 1.14. This is calculated by dividing the total treasury of 101.8 million SUI by the fully adjusted share count of 89.1 million common shares outstanding.

The metric provides a transparent measure of value, showing exactly how much of the underlying asset each share of SUIG stock represents. The increase from 0.92 SUI per share just weeks prior demonstrates the strategy’s immediate impact in concentrating asset ownership for each shareholder.

Following the announcement, SUI traded up more than 4%, rising from a daily low of $3.25 to as high as $3.40, though it remains well below its January peak of $5.35.

