SUI Maintains Its Price Range Above $3.00

Sep 14, 2025 at 13:21 // Price

The price of Sui has risen above the moving average lines although it remains in a sideways trend below $4.40, as Coinidol.com reports.



Sui price long-term prediction: ranging



The sideways trend has been ongoing since the 10th of May. The altcoin is currently trading above the $3.20 support and below the $4.40 resistance level.



Today’s upward trend came to an end at a high of $3.88. Since August 14, as Coinidol.com reported, buyers have struggled to keep the price above the $4.00 mark. SUI will rise above the $4.40 high if the current barrier is breached. The crypto price will continue to range if the current barrier is not breached. At the moment, SUI is at $3.77.



Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40







Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60



Sui price indicators analysis



The price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are above the upward moving average lines, indicating an uptrend. The 21-day SMA is higher than the 50-day SMA, indicating that the value of the cryptocurrency is rising. SUI will fall if the 21-day SMA support is not reached.









SUI/USD chart – September 14, 2025



What is the next move for Sui?



SUI is rising but has paused below the $3.90 high. Since September 13, the altcoin has been fluctuating below the $3.90 level and above the moving average lines. SUI will rise if the 21-day SMA support holds and reaches its previous high of $4.40. Selling pressure will return if the bears break the 21-day SMA support.









SUI/USD 4-hours chart – September 14, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.