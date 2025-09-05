SUI Price Eyes Breakout as SUI Group Holdings Boosts Treasury

Highlights:

SUI price consolidates within a falling wedge channel, as a breakout is likely.

Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings recently acquired 19,923,862 $SUI tokens, boosting its treasury to an impressive 101,795,656 $SUI.

The recent tBTC phase 2 could further boost the SUI price to higher levels.

The price of SUI has seen a slight 1.54% drop to $3.31 as of Thursday. SUI has recently made significant market gains following an essential acquisition announcement. Recently, Nasdaq-traded SUI Group Holdings bought 19,923,862 units of $SUI, which gave their treasury an impressive 101,795,656.00 of $SUI, or a total of about 337 million. The move may be viewed as a sign of increased confidence in the potential of Sui as an element of the crypto ecosystem and a component of decentralized finance (DeFi).

The large-scale purchase shows that major players are taking notice of Sui’s increasing influence. With this bolstered treasury, Sui is positioned to continue its ambitious growth, developing its infrastructure and expanding its role in the DeFi space. This acquisition also signals to investors that Sui is a promising project with backing from larger financial entities. This could foster trust and broader adoption.

Sui Network is also positioning itself as a leading DeFi platform for Bitcoin, with the launch of tBTC Phase 2. This update introduces cross-chain accessibility for Bitcoin, allowing for composable and scalable strategies. The introduction of auto-compounding vaults and advanced yield strategies enables Bitcoin to integrate seamlessly into Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. The combination of Bitcoin’s security and Sui’s scalability is a powerful partnership. This could potentially draw more Bitcoin holders into decentralized finance.

SUI Price Poised for a Breakout Above Falling Wedge

In addition to its growing DeFi presence, Sui’s market performance has also been notable. SUI/USD 1-day chart shows a bearish channel, as the price consolidates at $3.31. An immediate support zone at $3.13 gives the bulls strength to rally towards the $3.66 barrier. If the bulls overcome this level, a breakout towards $4 could be imminent.

Looking at the technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which currently sits at 44.39, Sui is approaching neutral territory. This balanced RSI suggests that Sui may see a price reversal soon, as the market sentiment stabilizes. With its increasing treasury and strong position in DeFi, Sui has the potential for strong price movements.

If SUI price holds above $3.66, there could be a test of the next resistance near $4.00-$4.30 in the coming weeks. However, a pullback to the $3.31 safety net could be a prime entry point for investors. However, a drop below this level might signal a retreat to the $2.88-$3.00 zone.

The ecosystem growth promises scalability and could drive institutional FOMO. In the meantime, the launch of tBTC phase 2 could stir a rally in SUI price to $7 or beyond by year-end. However, if the market turns bearish, there could be a pullback. In the short term, SUI may test that $3.66 resistance, and a break above with substantial volume could ignite a rally.