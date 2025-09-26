Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels.…Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels.…

Sui price tests support near $3.10 as traders eye recovery amid rising institutional demand

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/26 16:40
Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength.

Summary
  • SUI trades at $3.13, down 18% weekly, with $1.66B spot volume up 46% in 24h.
  • Futures volume rises 23% to $7.48B while open interest falls 4.4%, showing cautious positioning.
  • New deals with t’order, CUDIS Wellness, and Google AI highlight institutional and real-world adoption.

Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels. Over the past week, it has dropped 18%, while in the past 30 days, it is still down 10%.

Daily trading activity shows a surge in market interest, with $1.66 billion in spot volume recorded in the last 24 hours, a 45.9% jump compared to the previous day. On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows that Sui’s (SUI) open interest fell 4.4% to $1.69 billion, while futures volume rose 23% to $7.48 billion.

This combination implies that although traders are engaging more actively, many are closing out positions rather than opening new ones.

New partnerships drive long-term use cases

Despite the near-term pullback, Sui continues to expand its ecosystem with major partnerships that strengthen its institutional and real-world presence.

On Sept. 24, Sui announced a partnership with t’order, the leading table-ordering platform in South Korea, T’order processes $4.3 billion annually and serves 35 million users. Using Sui’s sub-0.5-second transaction speeds and Walrus storage for safe loyalty data, the partnership integrates a KRW-pegged stablecoin across 300,000 point-of-sale devices.

A day later, Sui partnered with CUDIS Wellness to bring AI-powered smart rings and health data management onchain. Through Walrus and SEAL, users will own and monetize encrypted biometric data, aligning Sui with the growing wellness sector.

Sui and Google AI also partnered to introduce the Agentic Payments Protocol earlier this month. This system opens up new use cases in DeFi, IoT, and enterprise automation by enabling AI agents to make payments on their own.

Sui price technical analysis

On the daily chart, SUI is trading close to the lower Bollinger band at $3.13, indicating oversold conditions. The relative strength index at 38 is near the oversold zone, while the Stochastic RSI and Williams %R both indicate possible buy conditions.

Sui price tests support near $3.10 as traders eye recovery amid rising institutional demand - 1

All of the major SMAs and EMAs, from the 10-day ($3.38) to the 200-day ($3.20), flash sell signals, a bearish sign. Momentum and MACD indicators also lean bearish, showing the trend is still weak.

In the short term, holding above $3.10 support is critical. The $2.90–$3.00 range might be the next target if there is a breakdown. On the upside, the first indication of a potential rebound would be the recovery of the 20-day SMA around $3.46.

