SUI Remains Stable Above $3.20

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:18
Aug 26, 2025 at 12:17 // Price

The price of Sui (SUI) has fallen below the moving average lines after a setback at $4.40.


Sui price long-term prediction: ranging


The altcoin sank to $3.35 before recovering. Since the rally on July 15, the cryptocurrency has traded in a narrow range between $3.20 and $4.40, as Coinidol.com reported.


Today, on August 26, the cryptocurrency is rising as it remains above the lower price range of $3.20. On the upside, SUI will gain momentum as buyers push the price above the moving average lines. The altcoin will rise to its previous high of $4.40.


However, if the buyers fail to sustain the price above the moving average lines, the altcoin will fall and return to its current support at $3.20. Currently, the price of SUI stands at $3.40.

SUI price indicators analysis


The price of the cryptocurrency has fallen below the 21-day and 50-day SMAs. The moving averages have remained horizontal, indicating a sideways trend. There are candlestick wicks pointing to $4.40. This indicates high selling pressure at the resistance zone.


Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40



Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60   




What is the next move for SUI?


The price of SUI moves sideways, and falls above the lower price level of $3.20. SUI will fall to a low of $2.29 if the bears break through the $3.20 support level.


On the other hand, if the current support of $3.20 holds, the uptrend will resume. However, buyers will come up against moving average lines that stand in the way of a price rise.




Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/sui-remains-stable/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
