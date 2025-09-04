SUI Slumps But Holds Above $3.20

Sep 03, 2025 at 17:35 // Price

The price of Sui (SUI) has remained below the moving average lines.



Sui price long-term prediction: bearish



The altcoin has fallen from a high of $4.40 to a low of $3.11. The bearish momentum has broken the current support at $3.27, but the bulls have bought the dips. The price of the cryptocurrency is correcting higher as it retests the broken support, which has now become a resistance level.



Moreover, the price indicator shows that the cryptocurrency will continue to fall.



On August 3, as reported by Coinidol.com, a bearish candlestick body tested the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. The retracement predicts that the altcoin will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or $2.19. The altcoin is currently falling as it faces rejection at the $3.40 price level. SUI is currently at a value of $3.33.

SUI price indicators analysis



The moving average lines are sloping down, indicating a decline. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are between the moving average lines while the altcoin is correcting upwards. SUI will have to move within a certain range as it is confined between the moving average lines.

Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40







Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60











SUI/USD price daily chart – September 3, 2025



What is the next move for Sui?



SUI falls below the moving average lines but has stalled above the support level of $3.20. The altcoin is trading above the $3.20 support and below the $3.40 resistance level. The 50-day SMA barrier on the 4-hour chart has halted the uptrend. SUI will continue its decline below $3.20.









SUI/USD price 4-hour chart – September 3, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.