Sui Surpasses $100B in Stablecoin Transfers, Dominates Blockchain Ecosystem

2025/08/27 02:09
  • Sui dominates blockchain with over $100B in stablecoin transfers.
  • DeFi TVL surpasses $2 billion, signaling strong institutional interest.
  • SUI token price experiences volatility ahead of major unlock event.

Sui has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $100 billion in stablecoin transfers in August alone, setting it apart from competitors like Arbitrum and Polygon. As a stablecoin transaction becomes a key element in DeFi protocols, NFT trade, and payments, Sui has become an unquestionable leader in the blockchain industry.


This expansion also applies to Sui’s decentralized exchange (DEX) volume, which has hit a high of $130 billion. The network, with its innovative architecture that supports parallel processing and low-cost transactions, is fast gaining developers and users.


All these technological features are driving the network’s growth to the extent that it is most prominent among other blockchain solutions in terms of scalability and efficiency.


Institutional Attention and Robust Ecosystem Growth

Sui’s increasing on-chain activity is drawing attention from institutional players, further validating its growing significance. The decentralized finance (DeFi) Total Value Locked (TVL) on the network has surpassed the 2 billion mark, which indicates its significance in the DeFi environment. Moreover, Sygnum Bank’s decision to provide custody services to the SUI token indicates the interest of institutional investors in this network.


Although the SUI price has experienced short-term volatility, at a current price of about 3.37, future projections are optimistic. With over 159 million SUI tokens set to be unlocked on September 1, there are expectations of a price surge toward $5, though the market reaction remains uncertain.


The increase in the number of Sui stablecoin transfers, DEX volume, and institutional interest indicates that Sui’s power within the blockchain ecosystem is growing. Despite some price fluctuations, Sui’s long-term potential remains strong as it continues to gain traction and redefine blockchain scalability.


