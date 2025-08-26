SUI Treasury Rebrands to SUI Group Holdings as DEX Volume Hits $10B

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 08:11
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9909-5.50%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00214465-6.84%
SUI
SUI$3.3795-7.34%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006158-0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018759-8.55%

Key Insights:

  • SUI rebrands as SUI Group Holdings, marking a new era for the cryptocurrency sector.
  • Analyst predicts SUI breakout soon, potentially reaching $5.36 in the next cycle.
  • SUI Network surpasses $10B DEX volume, setting the stage for an ATH break in the coming days.
SUI Treasury Rebrands to SUI Group Holdings as DEX Volume Hits $10B

SUI Treasury Company, previously known as Mill City Ventures III, has rebranded and changed its ticker symbol to $SUIG. The rebranding will take effect on August 26, 2025, marking a new chapter for the company. In a statement, SUI Group Holdings announced that the stock will now trade under the ticker symbol $SUIG on NASDAQ.

Rebranding Marks a New Era for SUI Group Holdings

The rebranding is part of the company’s strategic shift to reflect its expanding operations better and focus. The company stated that it is thrilled to announce that Mill City Ventures III has rebranded as SUI Group Holdings today.

The change also signifies the company’s growing ambition within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector. The decision to adopt a new name and ticker symbol comes as the Sui Network is showing signs of growth. The transition to $SUIG on NASDAQ is expected to increase investor interest and improve the company’s visibility in the market.

SUI Breakout Amid Market Consolidation

Despite the significant milestones, SUI’s price has seen some fluctuations recently. As of press time, SUI was priced at $3.45, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $2 billion. The price has decreased by 6.39% over the last 24 hours, but many analysts remain optimistic about the coin’s future.

According to Altsteinn, SUI is currently underperforming and on the verge of a breakout. The coin has been consolidating since the start of 2025, and a surge in price is expected soon.

Potential Breakout | Source: X

Based on the chart analysis, a breakout could drive SUI to outperform SOL in the upcoming cycle. The analyst points to the formation of a triangle pattern, suggesting a price movement towards $5.36. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on the coin.

SUI Network’s Growth and Milestones

Furthermore, the SUI Network has recently crossed a significant milestone. In August 2025, the SUI decentralized exchange (DEX) volume surpassed $10 billion. According to the Sui Community, this is an impressive achievement that could see the network break its all-time high (ATH) volume in the coming days.

DEX Volume | Source: X

As the network continues to gain momentum, the SUI token remains a crucial part of its ecosystem. While the token’s value slightly dips, SUI’s overall growth is evident in its increasing trading volumes and adoption.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-treasury-rebrands-to-sui-group-holdings-as-dex-volume-hits-10b/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000577-8.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.00964+5.12%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Partager
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.12-6.83%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-15.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Partager
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1282-16.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days