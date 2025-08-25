Summer’s End: Will Volatility Return?

2025/08/25 23:38

The long, quiet days of summer are ending — will markets stay calm or prepare for a revival of volatility? As we head into autumn, several new developments suggest fresher unpredictability could be just around the corner:

🌐 Powell hints at rate cuts this September — At the Jackson Hole symposium, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell acknowledged signs of labour-market weakness, opening the door to a possible interest-rate cut in September. Markets are now pricing in a strong chance of easing, pending upcoming inflation and employment data.

💻 Tech rally losing momentum — The momentum behind mega-cap tech companies is showing signs of softening. Analysts point to high valuations, easing AI enthusiasm, and profit-taking shifting funds toward defensive sectors.

⚠️ Red flags warning of pull-back — Several market indicators are flashing caution: subdued trading volumes, overextended valuations, elevated margin debt, and diverging sector performance. While a steep correction isn’t on the table yet, a tactically neutral approach is advised.

💪 Resilience amid uncertainty — Despite rising geopolitical and policy risks, markets remain calm thanks to strong balance sheets, vigorous corporate profits, and attractive bond yields — traits typical of a service-driven, digitally connected economy.

📅 Seasonal patterns suggest caution — Historically, late summer through mid-October tends to bring higher volatility. Even in peaceful years, August and September often register mild market declines, while the VIX fear gauge tends to rise.

What It Means for Investors:
✅ Phase your entry into equities gradually rather than jumping in all at once.
✅ Lean toward defensive sectors like healthcare, staples, and utilities — they could provide stability amid potential twists.
✅ Don’t discount fixed income — higher bond yields offer a dependable anchor in choppier markets.
✅ Diversify globally and across asset types, including uncorrelated holdings like real estate or digital assets.

Bottom Line:
Volatility is unlikely to disappear entirely — it may simply return in bursts rather than storms. Markets remain fundamentally resilient, but seasonal rhythm, policy shifts, and tech-weariness are creating conditions ripe for short-lived turbulence.

👉 Ready to act smartly through the ebb and flow?
