Suni Lee Talks Leadership, Legacy, And Her New Partnership With The LEGO Brand

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 30: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Getty Images

At just 22, Olympic champion Suni Lee has already achieved gymnastics greatness, winning six Olympic medals. Her remarkable comeback from severe kidney issues to earn a second Olympic berth and three more medals at the Paris 2024 Games has cemented her legacy.

But with nearly every gymnastics accolade under her belt, what’s next? For the Minneapolis native turned New York City transplant, the answer is constant motion—and a new mission.

Since the Paris Games, Lee has been in demand.

She’s secured major brand partnerships with Lululemon, HOKA, and American Eagle Outfitters, and was even named a rookie headliner for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. In May 2025, she was honored with an ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete, one of the highest honors in sports. She even stepped into the world of professional broadcasting, interviewing players at the 2025 NBA Draft.

Overall, 2025 has been a landmark year for the gymnastics icon.

A New Partnership With The LEGO Brand

But now, it’s time to talk blocks.

Suni will be a mentor for two days for the LEGO She Built That Sports Club on September 6 and 7, held at STORIED NYC.

The event supports the LEGO Group’s initiative to “challenge gender stereotypes in building,” and “each club features fireside chats and hands-on LEGO building that empowers kids to explore their interests and kick off the school year feeling confident, inspired and ready to build their world.”

Lee will mentor young children, ages 9 to 12, on-site in New York City this month. Though she’s been on the world’s biggest stage before, she tells me this partnership is particularly meaningful.

“Empowering kids, especially young girls, has been such a big part of my career,” she says. “This event allows me to continue sharing my story while inspiring young kids to go out and build theirs.”

Meaningful Impact

The LEGO’s Brand’s initiative focuses on challenging gender stereotypes in building and play – something that Lee says she is all too familiar with, as both a woman and a female athlete.

“The LEGO Group did research and found that when children hear ‘builder’ they think ‘a man on a construction site’ and ‘a boy playing with building blocks.’ I faced similar assumptions in gymnastics about what girls could achieve.”

Lee aims to show the young participants that “when given the right creative tools, kids can really build and do anything.”

Lee tells me she will mentor children in two-hour sessions focused on resilience, a theme she knows well. She hopes to use these opportunities to “share how determination, creativity and teamwork have shaped [her] journey.”

“By providing spaces where girls explore interests alongside successful female mentors like myself,” she adds, “the experience shows them they already have that resilience within them.”

LEGO Blocks Meet Gymnastics Mats

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 30: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Those surveyed may automatically picture a ‘boy playing with building blocks,’ just as they might automatically picture a ‘girl on the balance beam.” Though gender stereotypes have persisted, Suni tells me that playing with LEGOs and doing gymnastics share a lot of common ground.

“In gymnastics, I build my routines piece by piece, just like you would do with LEGO bricks and a LEGO set, I break down each skill and then get creative connecting them in new ways. I actually love experimenting with connections, which is exactly like playing with different LEGO brick combinations,” she says.

No surprise there – Lee is widely regarded for her incredible connection work on bars and balance beam. But the similarities don’t stop with the building blocks. Troubleshooting, adapting, and problem-solving skills are also useful when playing with LEGOs or learning a new gymnastics skill.

“I visualize my routines before competing and if something goes wrong in my mind, I rebuild it until it’s perfect. My coaches and I keep multiple routine variations, like having different building options from the same pieces.”

Even when you don’t have the blocks to rebuild or reshape your project or routine in the moment, Suni says that’s OK. “When things don’t work out – like during my health challenges – you rebuild from the foundation up, stronger than before.

“That’s what makes building and gymnastics similar: it’s okay to take things apart and create something even better.”

Inspiring The Next Generation of Builders

Though Suni will serve as the role model at September’s event, she isn’t without her own. When asked to name the key figures who shaped her confidence throughout her career, Suni noted her “mom, my coaches, my teammates, and my doctor.”

“They all have played key roles in my life and have inspired me to get through the toughest times, regain my confidence, and persevere in my craft.”

This September, Suni hopes to serve as an inspiration for the next generation of builders – no matter your age, gender, or experience.

“The LEGO Group and I know that building is for everyone! I want them to embrace their creativity and dive deeper into what they’re passionate about, knowing they’re already capable builders, creators and innovators.”

ST. PAUL, MN – AUGUST 8 – Sunisa Lee center with her mom Yeev Thoj and sister Shyenne Lee wave to the crowds along White Bear Avenue. Minnesota celebrates the Olympic triumph of Sunisa Lee with a parade in the East Side St. Paul neighborhood where she grew up. Lee is the first Hmong American and first Asian woman to win the Olympic gymnastics all-around title Sunday August 8, 2021 in St. Paul,MN. (Photo by Jerry Holt, Star Tribune via Getty Images) Star Tribune via Getty Images

Reflecting On Her Legacy

Many athletes struggle with the transition beyond their sport. When I asked Suni to weigh in on her post-Paris experience, she led authentically and honestly.

“First of all, I think it’s really important to say that it’s okay to feel lost.”

As she readily admits, “when you dedicate your entire life to one thing, any transition is going to feel challenging.” For Suni, the biggest difference maker has been the people. “Surrounding myself with people who support me,” even on the days when she feels “unsure” about herself, has made all the difference.

“That’s the kind of legacy I want to carry forward: showing that it’s okay to take your time, explore different paths, and lean on the right people as you write the next chapter of your story.”