‘Superman’ Set To Pass $600 Million At Global Box Office This Weekend

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 10:13
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04921-0.50%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0331-1.78%
READY
READY$0.003236+0.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021636+0.98%

“Superman” poster featuring David Corenswet.

Warner Bros. Pictures

James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is ready to pass another box office milestone this weekend.

Superman — the first film released under Gunn and Peter Safran’s reign as co-CEOs at Warner Bros.’ DC Studios division — opened in theaters on July 11, earning $125 million in its first weekend domestically.

Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: James Gunn On That Wild Orgy Scene In Episode 1By Tim Lammers

The film held the domestic box office crown in its second weekend with a $58.3 million take, but was knocked down to No. 2 in its third weekend by Disney and Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which earned $117.6 million in its opening frame in North American theaters. Since then, Superman’s box office run has held steady while The Fantastic Four has taken a nose dive.

Now, heading into its seventh weekend of release, Superman will easily top the $600 million mark worldwide once Friday’s box office numbers roll in. Through Thursday, Superman had a tally of $343.5 million in North American ticket sales and $256 million at the international box office for a running worldwide tally of $599.5 million.

Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

Despite reaching the $600 million benchmark, only time will tell if Superman will become profitable during its theatrical run. According to Variety, Superman had a production budget of $225 million and a worldwide marketing spend of $125 million.

If the standard rule applies where theaters keep 50% of the ticket sales, that means Superman — not counting any residuals or miscellaneous payouts — still has some financial ground to cover. However, in additon to its ticket sales, Superman just opened another revenue stream on Aug. 15 when the film debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand.

Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: Why Does ARGUS Agent Bordeaux Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers

The release of the film on PVOD compliments the release of Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2, which debuted with Episode 1 on HBO Max on Thursday. Set after the events of Superman, Peacemaker’s new season includes characters from Superman as the John Cena-led series continues to build out Gunn and Safran’s new DC Universe.

Julia Garner in “Weapons.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Another Warner Bros. Release Just Reached A Box Office Milestone

There’s no question that it’s been a great year at the box office for Warner Bros., which prior to the release of Superman, scored huge hits with A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, Final Destination Bloodlines and now, Weapons (F1: The Movie could be counted among Warner Bros.’ wins, too, but the studio is only on board as distributor of the movie, which is an Apple Original Films production).

On Thursday, the Julia Garner and Josh Brolin horror thriller made $2.4 million in North American ticket sales, boosting its domestic tally to $100.2 million.

ForbesBrad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Is New On Streaming – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers

Variety said passing the $100 million domestic box office milestone is a win for Warner Bros., considering that the Weapons had a $38 million production budget before prints and advertising.

Coupled with the film’s international take of $72.3 million, Weapons to date has a worldwide tally of $172.5 million.

Weapons — which took the domestic box office crown in its opening weekend and nabbed it again in its second weekend frame — is facing tough competition in its third weekend when the sing-along version of the Netflix streaming sensation KPop Demon Hunters hits theaters for a special weekend release.

ForbesRon Howard Talks Challenge Of Finding Distribution For New Film ‘Eden’By Tim Lammers

KPop Demon Hunters is projected by Deadline to earn $15 million-plus domestically this weekend, so Weapons will need to top that tally to keep its box office crown. As of Friday, Deadline is projecting that Weapons will earn $13.5 million in its third weekend frame.

This weekend also sees the release of some notable indie titles, including Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden, Ethan Coen’s crime comedy Honey Don’t and the English language dub of the worldwide box office blockbuster Ne Zha 2.

Forbes‘Ne Zha 2’: When Is English Dub Of Global Film Hit Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/22/superman-set-to-pass-600-million-at-global-box-office-this-weekend/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality

Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality

The post Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency, maintaining the core principles of decentralization is absolutely vital. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared his insightful thoughts on safeguarding Ethereum base layer neutrality. He warned against the dangers of excessive centralization in block production, a topic crucial for the network’s future. Buterin’s vision emphasizes a robust defense strategy to keep Ethereum’s foundation fair and open for everyone. This isn’t just about preventing bad actors; it’s about building a system that can withstand future challenges and ensure true decentralization. Why is Ethereum Base Layer Neutrality So Important? The base layer of any blockchain is its fundamental infrastructure. If this layer becomes centralized, even slightly, it opens the door to potential censorship, manipulation, and a loss of the very trustless nature that cryptocurrencies promise. Buterin understands this deeply, and his recent post on X (formerly Twitter) outlined three key defenses to protect this crucial aspect: Strengthening the Public Mempool: Imagine a public waiting room for all transactions. Buterin advocates for making this mempool so strong that blocks can be built without relying on any single, centralized entity. This ensures that everyone’s transactions have a fair chance of being included. Developing Distributed Block-Building Technology: Instead of a few large players building most blocks, this approach aims to spread the block-building process across many participants. This makes it much harder for any single group to gain too much control. Introducing Additional Inclusion Channels: Even if a small number of professional builders dominate block production, there should be alternative ways to guarantee your transaction gets included. This acts as a safety net against potential censorship. These strategies collectively aim to make the network more resilient and ensure that Ethereum base layer neutrality remains a cornerstone of its design. How Will Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists (FOCIL) Help? One of…
Threshold
T$0.0169+5.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124-0.36%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.0000587-16.85%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 10:48
Partager
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2481+4.99%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
MAY
MAY$0.04873+4.34%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009506-0.03%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003135+11.92%
MAY
MAY$0.04873+4.34%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Wormhole to acquire Stargate for at least 120 million USDC

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets