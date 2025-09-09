A swath of President Trump’s tariffs were recently dealt another legal setback — this time in an appeals court. In a 7-4 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that Trump overstepped his presidential authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. On “Forbes Newsroom,” former Sen. John Danforth (R-MO), a chair of “Our Republican Legacy,” discussed the legal fight to get President Trump’s tariffs struck down, a cause for which he filed an amicus brief.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/09/08/former-gop-senator-john-danforth-supreme-court-will-take-on-trump-tariffs–and-case-is-cut-and-dry/