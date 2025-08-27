Survey: About a quarter of UK adults are willing to invest in cryptocurrencies for retirement

PANews reported on August 27 that, according to Cointelegraph, British insurance company Aviva said that a survey of 2,000 British adults found that 27% were willing to include cryptocurrencies in their retirement funds, with just over 40% saying they were motivated by higher potential returns. The survey, conducted by Censuswide from June 4th to 6th, also found that 23% of respondents said they would consider withdrawing part or all of their existing pension funds to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Aviva reports that approximately one-fifth of respondents said they hold or have held cryptocurrency in the past. Approximately two-thirds of respondents said they still hold cryptocurrency in some capacity. Nearly one-fifth of UK adults aged 25 to 34 said they have withdrawn their pension funds to invest in cryptocurrency. Respondents cited security risks such as hacking and phishing attacks, and the lack of regulation and protection of cryptocurrencies as their top risk concerns, at 41% and 37%, respectively. Volatility was ranked third, at 30%.